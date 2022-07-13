ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Storm Lake, IA

Storm Lake Man Receives Suspended Prison Sentence on Arson Charge

stormlakeradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Storm Lake man was sentenced this week in Buena Vista County District Court on an arson charge. Back in May, 37-year-old Bounta Phanthavong pleaded guilty to 2nd Degree Arson,...

nwestiowa.com

Rural Ashton pair charged for meth, pipe

ASHTON—A rural Ashton couple was arrested about 12:55 a.m. Thursday, July 14, on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrests of 52-year-old Michael Lawrence McDonald and 50-year-old Amanda Jean McDonald stemmed from them being found in possession of...
ASHTON, IA
kicdam.com

Sibley Man Arrested On Abuse Charges

Sibley, IA (KICD) — A Sibley man is facing several counts of felony abuse charges. 32 year old Mitchel Duskin was arrested last Tuesday on five counts of 2nd Degree Sexual Abuse. The criminal complaints filed against Duskin on May 18th claim he abused an underage family member on...
SIBLEY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Newell man arrested for OWI in Sheldon

SHELDON—A 23-year-old Newell man was arrested about 12:10 a.m. Thursday, July 14, in Sheldon on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence and operation without a registration card or plate. The arrest of Jacob Jordan Michael Rice stemmed from the stop of a 2004 Volkswagen Beetle for an...
SHELDON, IA
kiwaradio.com

Ireton Woman Charged With Felony OWI After Car Ended Up In Ditch

Ireton, Iowa — An Ireton woman faces a felony charge after her vehicle was found in the ditch near Ireton on Thursday morning. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, they were called to investigate a report of a vehicle in the ditch on Dove Avenue, a half mile west of Ireton on Thursday, July 14, at 6:35 a.m.
IRETON, IA
stormlakeradio.com

Storm Lake Man Sentenced to 25 Years in Prison for Attacking Girlfriend

A Storm Lake man was sentenced on Monday in Buena Vista County District Court to serve up to 25 years in prison for attacking his girlfriend with a knife. On May 16th, 30-year-old Edgardo Ruedas pleaded guilty to Attempt to Commit Murder, a class B felony. He must serve at least 70-percent of the sentence before being eligible for parole.
STORM LAKE, IA
nwestiowa.com

Orange City man charged for hitting wife

ORANGE CITY—A 72-year-old rural Orange City man was arrested about 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, July 13, on a charge of first-offense domestic abuse assault resulting in injury or mental illness. The arrest of Mark Edmund Plendl stemmed from him calling to report he had assaulted his wife at their residence...
ORANGE CITY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Hawarden Woman Accused Of Assaulting Officer, EMT Faces Felony Charge

Hawarden, Iowa — A Hawarden woman who was apparently in distress now faces a felony charge after she allegedly lashed out at those trying to help her. According to a criminal complaint filed with the Sioux County Clerk of Court’s Office, Hawarden Police Officer Adam Ter Haar says that he went to 28-year-old Stacy Carr’s home just after midnight on Monday morning to assist EMTs that had been paged to Carr’s place after she had apparently called 911. Officer Ter Haar states that Carr had told the 911 dispatcher that she had overdosed on “mushrooms.”
nwestiowa.com

Spencer man arrested for meth and more

OCHEYEDAN—A 38-year-old Spencer man was arrested about 10:40 p.m. Wednesday, July 13, in Ocheyedan on charges of possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine — third or subsequent offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while his license was under suspension and driving while his license was denied, suspended, canceled or revoked.
OCHEYEDAN, IA
siouxcountyradio.com

Suspect Dies of Apparent Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound During Le Mars Standoff

Police say there was a standoff last night in Le Mars, after a man fired several gunshots at officers. According to the Le Mars Police Chief, that man later took his own life. At about 9:30 p.m. Thursday, officers tried to serve a search warrant at a house on 7th Ave SE. Police Chief Kevin VandeVegte says after officers knocked on the door, a man inside the house fired several gunshots at police. One of those rounds reportedly entered a neighbor’s home and got lodged in a bedroom headboard.
LE MARS, IA
Western Iowa Today

Le Mars Man Kills Himself During Standoff With Police

(Le Mars, IA) — A Le Mars man has killed himself during a standoff with police. Officers were knocking on the door of a home Thursday at about 9:30 p-m when several shots were fired. One of the bullets went into a neighboring home and lodged in the headboard of a bed. The officers backed off and set up a security perimeter. They say they tried several times to contact the person inside but there was no response. Finally, at about 3:00 a-m the emergency response team made an entry and found the man inside dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The dead man’s name hasn’t been released.
LE MARS, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Jefferson Police Arrest Urbandale Teen for Stolen Vehicle, Drugs

An Urbandale minor was arrested in Jefferson with a stolen vehicle and faces additional drug charges. According to the Jefferson Police Department, an officer conducted a traffic stop at 4:52pm Wednesday near Lincoln Way and Cedar Street for a vehicle with no license plates. The officer found out the vehicle was reported stolen from Urbandale and the juvenile male was subsequently arrested. The minor then gave verbal permission to search a locking bag that was in the vehicle. The officer found suspected marijuana wax and smoking devices.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
1380kcim.com

Carroll Man Convicted Of Lascivious Acts With A Child Ordered To Serve Original Sentence

A Carroll man convicted of lascivious acts with a child in 2021 has been ordered to serve up to five years in prison following a probation revocation hearing last week. According to Carroll County District Court records, 21-year-old Calvin Keith Kienast was granted a deferred judgment and placed on probation for three years in January of last year after pleading guilty to sexual misconduct with a 13-year-old victim in June of 2019. Kienast was sent to a residential correctional facility to serve a portion of his probation but violated the terms of the agreement on multiple occasions, including absconding from the facility in Council Bluffs. Kienast pled guilty to the probation violations, and a judge on Thursday ordered him to serve the original five-year sentence with an added special ruling requiring Kienast to wear an electronic tracking and monitoring system for 10 years following his release. Kienast remains in custody at the Carroll County jail pending transport to the Iowa Department of Corrections Medical and Classification Center in Coralville.
nwestiowa.com

Two cited for trespassing on golf course

ORANGE CITY—Two Orange City residents were cited about 2:25 a.m. Wednesday, July 13, on a charge of first-offense trespassing. The citing of 22-year-old Dylan Lane Johnson and 18-year-old Cadence Makayla De Jong stemmed from them being on Landsmeer Golf Club property in Orange City after regular business hours and without permission, according to the Orange City Police Department.
ORANGE CITY, IA
kicdam.com

Drug Charges Filed After Suspicious Vehicle Investigation

Estherville, IA (KICD) — A woman was arrested in Emmet County on drug charges as the result of a report of a suspicious vehicle on Saturday. According to the Emmet County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call at around 1:30 in the afternoon from a resident who was worried about a vehicle parked at the end of their farm driveway. Officers encountered 55 year old Sonia Black of Boyden standing outside the vehicle when they arrived.
EMMET COUNTY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sibley man arrested for burglary, meth

SIBLEY—A 29-year-old Sibley man was arrested about 12:45 a.m. Sunday, July 10, on charges of third-degree burglary, aggravated theft, fifth-degree criminal mischief, obstructing prosecution or defense, first-offense possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of Juan Antonio Toledo Lopez stemmed from...
SIBLEY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sibley man arrested for intox near pool

SIBLEY—A 38-year-old Sibley man was arrested about 3 p.m. Sunday, July 10, on a charge of public intoxication. The arrest of Heldon Andrew stemmed from a report about him acting inappropriately at the Sibley Outdoor Aquatic Center and being asked to leave, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
SIBLEY, IA
1380kcim.com

Carroll Police Department Responds To Unusual Animal Control Call Wednesday

The Carroll Police Department frequently answers animal complaints, but a report from yesterday (Wednesday) morning was well out of the norm for local officers. At approximately 10:02 a.m., a caller contacted the Carroll Communications Center to report two peacocks were roaming in the 2400 block of Ashwood Drive, and one of them had made its way onto a home’s roof. Upon arriving at the scene, officers located the birds and attempted to capture them. One bird managed to elude law enforcement by flying to another roof and then escaping into a nearby cornfield. The other was cornered and safely caught. According to Carroll Police Chief Brad Burke, the peacock’s owners told law enforcement the animals had left their property a few weeks ago. They believe two more birds, a male and a female, are still on the loose.
CARROLL, IA
iheart.com

Investigators Identify Cause of Western Iowa Home Explosion

(Ida County, IA) -- Investigators are releasing the cause of a home explosion in western Iowa. The Ida County Sheriff's Office and the Iowa State Fire Marshal's office say the cause of the explosion at a home in Battle Creek was an underground gas leak. Three occupants of the home were injured in the explosion. So far, the conditions of the three people hurt have not been released.
IDA COUNTY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sheldon man arrested for OWI, marijuana

SHELDON—A 20-year-old Sheldon man was arrested about 12:35 a.m. Sunday, July 10, on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and no valid driver’s license. The arrest of Jenns Ativen Amador stemmed from the...

