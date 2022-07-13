ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Petition calls for resignation of three Tulsa Public Schools board members

By Spencer Humphrey, FOX23 News
 3 days ago
TULSA, Okla. — A growing petition is calling for three Tulsa Public Schools (TPS) board members who voted down key agenda items at a board meeting Monday to resign, after those same board members called for the TPS superintendent’s resignation.

The Change.og petition claims board members E’Lena Ashley, Dr. Jerry Griffin and Jennettie Marshall are harming the district’s students and teachers after the board voted 3-3 Monday to not approve agenda items that included funding for school electric bills, bus fuel, reading tutors, wrap-around services and more.

They also voted down an agenda item which, if passed, would have approved the contracts for new teachers and staff the district has hired for the upcoming school year.

The three board members walked out of Monday’s meeting as Superintendent Dr. Deborah Gist used her allotted time to tell them why she believed their decisions would be catastrophic for the district.

“We are failing our students,” said Gist. “Right now all across the city we have principals who are panicking for their ability to staff their schools.”

In a Facebook Live after the meeting, Gist called on board members to rethink their decisions, and will readdress them in a specially-held meeting Thursday.

Gist said in a statement to FOX23, “Our city, and the families and children who live here, deserve school district leaders who work through hard times and differences to reach decisions based on what is best for the students and the people who serve them. I am hopeful that the board will come back together this week to allow us to continue serving Tulsa children and to demonstrate to those who look up to us as leaders that we do what is needed in times of challenge. I stand ready to do all that I can to support our team during this time and to provide the board with all the information they need.”

The board members called for Gist’s resignation on Tuesday. Gist has since said she she will not resign.

pryorinfopub.com

Tulsa school district says governor was wrong when he said it was closed 300 days during pandemic

(The Center Square) – Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt put out a news release in which he claimed Tulsa Public Schools had been closed due to the pandemic more than 300 days. "As one of the largest districts in the state, TPS received over $200 million in COVID federal relief funds," Stitt stated in the news release. "TPS also stayed closed the longest, over 300 days."
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Student of the Week: Elizabeth Walker

News On 6 is recognizing students and their contributions to Green Country. This week's winner is Elizabeth Walker, a senior from Broken Arrow High School. Elizabeth has a 4.0, takes concurrent classes at TCC, and volunteers with a fundraiser to collect money for students who don't have enough to eat.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
tulsatoday.com

Stealing state site connects the dots

Launched the first of June, a new investigative site in Oklahoma connects the detailed dots on Oklahoma Political Power Players. From massive corruption within the state’s educational establishment to the cannabis industry’s growing influence, to the construction industry’s “big dog” ability to under bid, over bill and skate consequences apparently by political influence before and after elections, the The V1SUT Vantage series How to Steal a State names the players, follows the money and makes a compelling case that may, if major media and voters are awake, bring justice to Oklahoma. How to Steal a State also highlights election campaign finance reform desperately needed to separate dark money independent expenditures from “official” campaigns.
TULSA, OK
KFOR

KFOR granted access inside Oklahoma’s Public Health Lab

Following months of reporting on the state’s public health lab, on everything from concerns about newborn screenings to questions around the state’s pandemic response and COVID variant testing, KFOR was granted access inside the Stillwater lab for a tour, along with an interview with the state’s health commissioner.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office employee on leave after arrest

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office employee was placed on leave after she was arrested. Courtney Jordan, the Assistant Solicitor General & Tribal Liaison for the Oklahoma Attorney General, was involved in several crashes and a short police pursuit on Tuesday, according to Broken Arrow police.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KRMG

Sewer project to begin Tuesday at 49th West Avenue and Admiral

TULSA, Okla. — A sanitary sewer rehabilitation and replacement project is scheduled to begin Tuesday, July 19, at 49th West Avenue and West Admiral Boulevard, the city of Tulsa announced. During the work, 49th West Avenue will be closed to all traffic at this location, the city said. Traffic...
TULSA, OK
