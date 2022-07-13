ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The living world above our heads: How city trees help shape biodiversity

By The Conversation
Phys.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrees and cities are not rivals—at least, no longer entirely. The ambitious tree-planting programs we have witnessed in cities over the past years are proof of urban dwellers' passion for them. But there is a paradox in this: cities continue to spread at the expense of natural areas,...

BBC

North Devon Council to plant 24,000 trees in climate change push

Thousands of trees will be planted in a bid to help offset a council's carbon footprint. North Devon Council plans to plant 24,000 trees in a community woodland in the Barnstaple area during the winter months. The council said it purchased the land in 2020, specifically to help offset its...
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

Urban agriculture can promote bee communities in tropical megacities

Urbanization is a primary threat to biodiversity. However, scientists know little about how urbanization affects biodiversity and ecosystem services in tropical regions of the Global South. An international research team led by the Universities of Göttingen and Hohenheim in Germany, in collaboration with the University of Agricultural Sciences of Bangalore in India, investigated the effects of urbanization on bee communities in smallholder farms in and around Bangalore—a South Indian city with more than 13 million inhabitants. They found that social bees, such as wild honey bees, suffered more than large solitary bees or those that nest in cavities, which contrasts with results from temperate regions. Native flowering plants adjacent to farmland and crop diversification can help to maintain bee communities. The findings were published in the journal Ecological Applications.
AGRICULTURE
House Digest

15 Perennial Plants That Will Last For Decades

As much as you want a gardener's bragging rights, admit it, gardening can be stressful. Sometimes, we just want to relax and take in the beauty of our growing flowers and plants. We don't want to be in the garden every year, trying to grow a new plant from scratch as is common with annual or biennial plants.
GARDENING
AccuWeather

Explosive, ‘truly biblical’ swarms of cannibalistic insects ravage crops out West

They resemble fat grasshoppers and the extreme heat and drought conditions only increase their vast numbers, leaving ranchers and farmers to battle the insurgent mess. On top of a worsening drought and rising temperatures, farmers across the Western third of the United States are battling outbreaks of cannibalistic insects that are ravaging crops from Nevada to Montana. Officials have spent millions of dollars over the past few years trying to control the explosive swarms of Mormon crickets that are responsible for destroying swatches of crops from Nevada to Montana.
OREGON STATE
CBS News

Invasive beetle known for wiping out ash trees found in Oregon: "The most destructive and costliest forest pest ever to invade North America"

Forestry officials in Oregon said Monday that an invasive beetle known for decimating ash trees throughout North America and Europe was recently discovered west of Portland. The Oregon Department of Forestry said the iridescent green emerald ash borer (EAB) is considered the most destructive forest pest in North America and had been detected in 34 other states before it was discovered in Forest Grove on June 30.
OREGON STATE
Phys.org

Whiteness is an invented concept that has been used as a tool of oppression

Whiteness is a modern, colonial invention. It was devised in the 17th century and used to provide the logic for genocide and slavery. The first recorded mention of "white people," historians concur, is in English playwright Thomas Middleton's 1613 play, The Triumphs of Truth. Ever since the 17th century, people...
SOCIETY
Family Handyman

16 Common Gardening Terms You Should Know

Learn how to decode the language on plant labels and see how these common gardening terms can help you be a more successful gardener. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
GARDENING
Phys.org

Did you see it? Supermoon graces skies worldwide

There was a full moon Wednesday night, and at the same time, the moon was closer to Earth than usual. That combo is called a supermoon. The closer proximity to Earth can make the moon appear slightly bigger and brighter, weather permitting. One name for Wednesday's full moon is the...
ASTRONOMY
Taste Of Home

How to Take Care of Succulents, Inside or Outdoors

Succulents are unique, eye-catching plants that come in a huge variety of sizes, shapes, blooms and bold foliage colors. In practice, they’re just as versatile: succulents can thrive in an outdoor perennial garden, window box or indoor pots. Succulents are considered low-maintenance: they’re fairly drought-tolerant, and with the right...
GARDENING
Phys.org

The sixth sense: How animals use the Earth's magnetic field for orientation

Many animals use the Earth's magnetic field for orientation. But exactly how they do this remains for the most part a mystery. At the University of Oldenburg, researchers from across disciplines are working together to solve the puzzle. A unique spectacle awaits anyone who visits the German island of Heligoland...
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

California's trees are dying, and might not be coming back

The State of California is banking on its forests to help reduce planet-warming carbon dioxide in the atmosphere. But that element of the state's climate-change solution arsenal may be in jeopardy, as new research from the University of California, Irvine reports that trees in California's mountain ranges and open spaces are dying from wildfires and other pressures—and fewer new trees are filling the void.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Phys.org

Air samples from Arctic region show how fast Earth is warming

While climate change is taking effect everywhere on Earth, the Arctic Circle is feeling those effects most of all, in the form of glacial melt, permafrost thaw and sea ice decline. Key players in climate change include the clouds that cover the Earth's surface and the microscopic, airborne aerosols called...
EARTH SCIENCE
Phys.org

Beyond the clouds: Finding galaxies behind galaxies

There are hundreds of billions of galaxies in the universe, each containing billions of stars, and found in every part of the sky. But in some directions, nearby galaxies block the view of the more distant cosmos. Now a team from the University of Keele have created the largest ever map of previously hidden galaxies. Jessica Craig is presenting their work this week at the National Astronomy Meeting at the University of Warwick.
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Rare sauropod dinosaur teeth uncovered in Australia

A team of researchers at the Australian Age of Dinosaurs Natural History Museum The Jump-Up, working with colleagues from the University of New England and University College London, has uncovered sauropod teeth fossils at the Upper Cretaceous Winter Formation of Queensland in Australia. In their paper published in the journal Royal Society Open Science, the group describes their find and its importance to understanding the history of the creatures in Australia.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Ancient salamander was hidden inside mystery rock for 50 years—new research

In the fairy-tale landscape of the Isle of Skye off the north-west coast of Scotland, the skull of one of the most ancient salamanders ever discovered to date was excavated from Jurassic limestones. But it would be decades until scientists had the technology and the funding to piece the salamander together.
SCIENCE

