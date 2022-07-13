ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Boat capsizes in NYC’s Hudson River leaving woman, child dead

TODAY.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA private boat capsized on Tuesday on the Hudson...

www.today.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Staten Island Advance

A neighborhood under siege: Residents of Staten Island’s Todt Hill call emergency meeting amid startling crime wave

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In a fairly secluded, upscale section of Staten Island where the roads narrow and the lawns are pristine — the residents are terrified. An emergency meeting was called Sunday by the Iron Hills Civic Association (IHCA) amid a recent wave of luxury auto thefts, home break-ins and carjackings in the Todt Hill area. About 200 people attended, including concerned property owners, the NYPD’s 122nd Precinct commander and District Attorney Michael E. McMahon.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hudson River#Capsized#Accident
1010WINS

Father, son shot in dispute over parking spot on Brooklyn street

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- A father and son were shot on a Brooklyn street Tuesday evening after getting into a dispute over a parking spot, officials said. The dispute soon turned bloody when the unidentified man whipped out a firearm and shot the pair at approximately 6:47 p.m. on 95th Street near Rutland Road in East Flatbush, police said.
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily Voice

Crash Closes Busy Road At Bergen-Rockland Border

A busy thoroughfare at the Bergen-Rockland border was temporarily closed following a crash early Wednesday evening. A Kia Soul slammed head-on into a utility pole near the corner of Spring Valley and Upper Saddle River roads in Montvale, a little over 100 yards from the border. There was no immediate...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
6abc

5 dead in 4 hours in shootings

Five men were killed in separate shootings that erupted on the streets of New York City during a violent four-hour streak, police said. The slayings occurred between 9 p.m. Tuesday and 1 a.m. Wednesday, including three in the city's Brooklyn borough and two in the Bronx, according to the New York Police Department.
BROOKLYN, NY
bkreader.com

‘Folk Nation’ gang leader fired 11 shots at Brooklyn crowd: feds

A longtime Brooklyn gang leader faces federal charges after he was caught on camera firing at a crowd of people — just five months after his release from prison, prosecutors allege. Kwyme Waddell, 30, the leader of murderous “No Love City” offshoot of the Chicago-based Folk Nation gang, is...
BROOKLYN, NY
nypressnews.com

45 Years Ago Tonight, a Blackout Struck New York City

As it happened, the city was in the midst of a mayoral race at the time. Ed Koch, a long-shot candidate and longtime progressive, capitalized on the fear and outrage spreading across the city to refashion himself into the law-and-order candidate. It’s entirely possible that without the blackout, he never would have been elected mayor.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Jersey Shore Online

Three Women Identified In Fatal Garden State Parkway Crash

ABERDEEN – The three people who were killed in a serious crash on the Garden State Parkway Sunday evening have been identified by New Jersey State Police. The two passengers have been identified as Detriona Young, 26, and Janiyah Rudolph, 24, both of Asbury Park, police said. The driver of the car was identified as Ajene Brodie, 25, of Shrewsbury Borough.

Comments / 0

Community Policy