Boat capsizes in NYC’s Hudson River leaving woman, child dead

TEANECK, N.J. (1010 WINS) — A three-car collision on a New Jersey parkway left two New Yorkers dead and another seriously injured, state police said. The crash happened just after midnight Wednesday on the Garden State Parkway near milepost 120 in Teaneck, officials said. Three cars were traveling next...
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In a fairly secluded, upscale section of Staten Island where the roads narrow and the lawns are pristine — the residents are terrified. An emergency meeting was called Sunday by the Iron Hills Civic Association (IHCA) amid a recent wave of luxury auto thefts, home break-ins and carjackings in the Todt Hill area. About 200 people attended, including concerned property owners, the NYPD’s 122nd Precinct commander and District Attorney Michael E. McMahon.
Two people were killed and another was seriously hurt early Wednesday in a three-vehicle crash on the New Jersey Turnpike in Bergen County, state police said. The wreck happened shortly after midnight on the highway’s northbound local lanes near milepost 120 in Teaneck, according to Trooper Brandi Slota, a New Jersey State Police spokeswoman.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A dramatic video posted online and being shared by Staten Islanders captures the moment of impact in a horrific crash that killed three teens on Hylan Boulevard in Pleasant Plains. The surveillance footage, uploaded to the website for users of Ring cameras, shows a Ford...
It seems like every few weeks there’s a news story about a rash of car thefts in New Jersey that culminates with the police in that town scolding residents to lock their damn cars. This week’s featured town is Old Tappan. There have been several car thefts recently...
NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- A father and son were shot on a Brooklyn street Tuesday evening after getting into a dispute over a parking spot, officials said. The dispute soon turned bloody when the unidentified man whipped out a firearm and shot the pair at approximately 6:47 p.m. on 95th Street near Rutland Road in East Flatbush, police said.
A busy thoroughfare at the Bergen-Rockland border was temporarily closed following a crash early Wednesday evening. A Kia Soul slammed head-on into a utility pole near the corner of Spring Valley and Upper Saddle River roads in Montvale, a little over 100 yards from the border. There was no immediate...
GARFIELD — A 1-year-old boy is receiving emergency treatment at a burn center after being airlifted for severe burns. The infant was burned at home when he grabbed a scalding cup of coffee on the television stand in the living room, according to Garfield police. It spilled over his right shoulder and chest causing second-degree burns.
Five men were killed in separate shootings that erupted on the streets of New York City during a violent four-hour streak, police said. The slayings occurred between 9 p.m. Tuesday and 1 a.m. Wednesday, including three in the city's Brooklyn borough and two in the Bronx, according to the New York Police Department.
NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Police launched an investigation after a person was attacked by four men with brass knuckles inside the Times Square subway station Wednesday afternoon. The incident happened at approximately 1:42p.m. at West 42nd Street and Seventh Avenue. Two of the suspects exited the station to parts...
This article was originally published on Jul 12 7:35pm EDT by THE CITY. This piece was reported and published in a partnership between Documented and THE CITY. Members of the Bloods gang took over a Brooklyn-based fire clean-up company, using violence and extortion to profit off damaged buildings and inferno victims, federal prosecutors allege.
A longtime Brooklyn gang leader faces federal charges after he was caught on camera firing at a crowd of people — just five months after his release from prison, prosecutors allege. Kwyme Waddell, 30, the leader of murderous “No Love City” offshoot of the Chicago-based Folk Nation gang, is...
On Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at approximately 1541 hours, police responded to a 911 call of shots fired at E. 144th Street and Exterior Street, within the confines of the 40th Precinct in the Bronx. Upon arrival, officers observed a 20-year-old male, unconscious and unresponsive, with a gunshot wounds to...
As it happened, the city was in the midst of a mayoral race at the time. Ed Koch, a long-shot candidate and longtime progressive, capitalized on the fear and outrage spreading across the city to refashion himself into the law-and-order candidate. It’s entirely possible that without the blackout, he never would have been elected mayor.
ABERDEEN – The three people who were killed in a serious crash on the Garden State Parkway Sunday evening have been identified by New Jersey State Police. The two passengers have been identified as Detriona Young, 26, and Janiyah Rudolph, 24, both of Asbury Park, police said. The driver of the car was identified as Ajene Brodie, 25, of Shrewsbury Borough.
