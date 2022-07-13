Truckers Against Trafficking spreads awareness in Spring Valley

MORRIS – A Grundy County veterans group was the victim of theft during a donations collection event outside a retailer in Morris. The Morris Police Department say they were called on Thursday afternoon to a retailer in the 300 block of US Route 6 for a theft in progress. Authorities say a vehicle pulled up to the front of the store and a subject jumped out, took the donation bucket and fled the area allegedly at a high rate of speed. No injuries were reported during the theft. The Minooka Police Department spotted the suspect vehicle later on I-80 and took three individuals into custody and charged them with a Class 3 Felony for Theft over $500. Officials say the bucket and donations were recovered and will be returned to the veterans group.

MORRIS, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO