Spring Valley, IL

Truckers Against Trafficking spreads awareness in Spring Valley

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPRING VALLEY – Truckers Against Trafficking made a pit stop at Walmart Distribution Center in Spring Valley, for the first time...

walls102.com

Safe Journeys Color Run rescheduled in Streator

STREATOR – A fun color run event originally scheduled for June in Streator has been moved to August 6th. The run is for kids age 5-14 and will be raising money for an area non-profit. Safe Journeys supports survivors of domestic and sexual violence, along with those that are affected by the violence, including children and adolescents. They offer their programs to schools and communities in the area. The 1st Annual Safe Journeys Color Run for Kid will begin at Twister Hill Park in Streator and follow the Hopalong Cassidy Trail. The race is 1.5 miles and there will be turnaround points for littles if desired. Registration will be $25 with the run beginning at 8:30. The heats will be age-appropriate (ages 5-6, 7-8,9-10, 11-12, 13-14). Registration ends on August 1. To register, visit www.raceentry.com/races/annual-color-run/2022/register.
STREATOR, IL
walls102.com

Veterans group collecting donations victim of theft in Morris

MORRIS – A Grundy County veterans group was the victim of theft during a donations collection event outside a retailer in Morris. The Morris Police Department say they were called on Thursday afternoon to a retailer in the 300 block of US Route 6 for a theft in progress. Authorities say a vehicle pulled up to the front of the store and a subject jumped out, took the donation bucket and fled the area allegedly at a high rate of speed. No injuries were reported during the theft. The Minooka Police Department spotted the suspect vehicle later on I-80 and took three individuals into custody and charged them with a Class 3 Felony for Theft over $500. Officials say the bucket and donations were recovered and will be returned to the veterans group.
MORRIS, IL
Central Illinois Proud

CENTRAL ILLINOIS ROAD TRIP: BBQ throwdown

EUREKA, Ill. (WMBD) — Things were heating up in Eureka, more than 35 teams across the nation are competing in the Central Illinois BBQ Throwdown Friday night. Friday was the first competition before the judges, with a focus on turkey and ribs. The owner of Smoking Ghost Barbecue, Paul...
EUREKA, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

Dixon Resident Describes Hearing Screeching Tires and Children Screaming at South Galena Crossing During Information Meeting Held by Dixon Officials

The City of Dixon received a $200,000 Safe Routes to School Grant in 2019 to be used towards improving and making safer the routes used by school kids to get across South Galena Avenue on up to Reagan Middle School. The work on this has been pushed back for the last couple of years. The city now has the plans in place to begin the work in March of 2023.
DIXON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Community reacts to deadly Thursday in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A prayer of preservation was held on Peoria’s south end Thursday night. Local pastors and organizations are looking to heal Peoria through prayers. More than 20 people from different churches and organizations came together Thursday night on the corner of Griswold and Krause. “We...
PEORIA, IL
advantagenews.com

$45M in Illinois' revenue from legal marijuana sales goes to help rebuild drug war-torn communities

Grants aiming to repair harm from the war on drugs are headed toward hard-hit communities in the Land of Lincoln. Through grants, the Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority is channeling $45 million in tax revenues from legal marijuana sales to local organizations helping heal cities and neighborhoods negatively impacted by the state’s campaign against the illegal drug industry, according to a state news release.
ILLINOIS STATE
Amboy News

Former Woodhaven Lakes finance manager charged with theft

LEE COUNTY — A local woman has been charged with theft. Donna Unrath, 54, was charged for theft from Woodhaven Lakes in Sublette, on July 7 in a Lee County courtroom. Unrath, who was a finance manager for Woodhaven Association and had been with the company for seven years, was suspected of stealing money from Woodhaven Lakes.
LEE COUNTY, IL
KCJJ

Illinois man arrested after allegedly crashing car, passing out in roadway after leaving Lone Tree music festival

An Illinois man has been arrested after allegedly crashing his car and passing out in the middle of the road after leaving a music festival near Lone Tree. Johnson County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the accident scene on American Legion Road near its intersection with Taft Avenue just after 2:45 Saturday morning. A 2004 Buick LeSabre was found in the ditch, and 24-year-old Steven Vanhorn of Elburn, Illinois was reportedly found unconscious in the street. Once awakened, Vanhorn reportedly declined medical attention and said he’d just left Camp Euphoria, where he’d had a few drinks. He reportedly showed signs of intoxication, was wearing a Camp Euphoria wristband, and refused most field sobriety testing. His breath alcohol level was measured at .187%.
LONE TREE, IA
walls102.com

I-80 Bridge painting in Ottawa begins Monday, July 18

OTTAWA – Bridges carrying I-80 over the Illinois Railway in Ottawa, will be closed for painting, weather permitting on Monday. The bridges are 2 miles east of the Illinois 23 interchange, exit 90. One lane eastbound will be closed during the project, which is expected to be completed by the end of September. Motorists can expect delays and should allow for extra time passing through the area.
OTTAWA, IL
walls102.com

Roofing plant manufacturer digging its roots in Peru

PERU – North America’s largest roofing manufacturer will be building a facility in North Central Illinois. It was announced on Thursday that GAF, will build an $80 million, 450,000 sq. foot roofing plant in Peru just north of I-80 and west of Plant Road on the OmniTrax rail line. Construction on the facility, which will manufacture the company’s EngeryGuard line of products, is expected to break ground this year with production beginning on site in 2024. Peru Mayor Ken Kolowski says the Upper Illinois River Valley Development Authority, Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, and Intersect Illinois played major roles in helping bring the opportunity to Peru. The new plant is expected to employ more than 70 workers.
PERU, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Levee Park to receive $400,000 for spray pad and amphitheater

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — July is National Parks and Recreation Month, and State Sen. Dave Koehler (D-Peoria) is celebrating a grant allocated to renovating an East Peoria park. Levee Park in East Peoria is one of 87 parks statewide receiving $30.3 million in grants from Illinois’ Open Space...
EAST PEORIA, IL
starvedrock.media

Woman At Center Of Mendota Death Investigation Is Identified

If you've been following the story of a death investigation in Mendota, the victim's name has been released. Thirty-year-old Kelsey Zoss was found dead at around 4 o'clock Wednesday morning at a home in the 1200 block of Jefferson Street. Despite life saving measures performed by first responders, Zoss never regained consciousness and was pronounced dead at the scene.
MENDOTA, IL
star967.net

More than one shooter likely following Crest Hill fatal in crowd of 200 people

Crest Hill Police Chief Ed Clark confirming to WJOL that ballistic evidence recovered from the scene of a fatal shooting in the parking lot of Forza Table & Tap involved at least two shooters. It was Sunday, July 10th at 11:45 p.m. when officers were called to the parking lot of 1827 Knapp Drive to disperse nearly 200 people. That’s when shots rang out and one person was killed and four others injured.
CREST HILL, IL
WSPY NEWS

Five workers electrocuted in LaSalle County

Five workers were electrocuted while working on a home in the 1400 block of N. 1659th Road in LaSalle County, north of Streator, on Tuesday. A news release from the LaSalle County Sheriff's Office says it happened when one of the contractors struck a power line which came into contact with a gutter electrocuting and knocking down five people.
LASALLE COUNTY, IL
walls102.com

Chicken sculpture unveiled in Ladd

LADD – A new sculpture is now gracing main street in Ladd, an eight foot tall chicken. The art installation, which was installed Wednesday, came from an artist in Southern Illinois. The Village of Ladd will be running a promotion four times a year asking visitors to take their picture with the chicken to be eligible for a $50 gift card from a Ladd business, by tagging the community on social media. You can find the red, yellow, green and blue rooster in the 100 block of South Main. Two Ladd families will also be donating benches and flowers.
LADD, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Electric shock leads to fall, sends 5 workers to hospitals

STREATOR, Ill. (WMBD) — Multiple people were shocked in an incident in LaSalle County around 11 a.m. Tuesday morning. LaSalle County Sheriff Adam Diss released a report confirming that five workers from Double L Seamless Gutters sustained electrical shocks while working on ladders at a three-story residence at 1488 N 1659th Road.
STREATOR, IL
wjol.com

Early morning chase by Joliet Police includes drones and K-9s

Joliet Police took out all the stops after an early morning car, and foot chase forced the department to deploy drones and K-9s in an effort to find the suspects who had fled into a residential area. On Friday morning, just before 1:45 am, Joliet Police saw a car traveling at a high rate of speed in the area of Collings Street and Ward Avenue. Officers followed the vehicles to Garnsey Avenue and Ohio Street when a Lincoln Zephyr and a Nissan Altima ran the stop sign at the intersection. Officers attempted to pull over the Lincoln, but the driver refused to stop, and a pursuit ensued. This pursuit was quickly terminated near Benton Street and Eastern Avenue due to safety risks resulting from the vehicle’s reckless driving. A short time later, Officers located the Lincoln near Benton Street and Michigan Place, which appeared to be disabled.
JOLIET, IL

