Truckers Against Trafficking spreads awareness in Spring Valley

STREATOR – A fun color run event originally scheduled for June in Streator has been moved to August 6th. The run is for kids age 5-14 and will be raising money for an area non-profit. Safe Journeys supports survivors of domestic and sexual violence, along with those that are affected by the violence, including children and adolescents. They offer their programs to schools and communities in the area. The 1st Annual Safe Journeys Color Run for Kid will begin at Twister Hill Park in Streator and follow the Hopalong Cassidy Trail. The race is 1.5 miles and there will be turnaround points for littles if desired. Registration will be $25 with the run beginning at 8:30. The heats will be age-appropriate (ages 5-6, 7-8,9-10, 11-12, 13-14). Registration ends on August 1. To register, visit www.raceentry.com/races/annual-color-run/2022/register.
