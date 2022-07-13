ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Second baby Masai giraffe born at New York’s Seneca Park Zoo

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WDBO
WDBO
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ycKPn_0ge7SGub00

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — For the second time in less than three months, New York state’s Seneca Park Zoo has welcomed a baby Masai giraffe.

According to Spectrum News 1, the Rochester attraction said the unnamed calf, born Tuesday, is doing fine and bonding with first-time mom Kipenzi.

On April 29, Masai giraffes Iggy and Parker also welcomed a calf, Olmsted, the zoo said in a news release.

“The birth of a giraffe is a rare occurrence at zoos, so two in one year is a true gift for Seneca Park Zoo,” Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said in a statement Tuesday, adding that the zoo’s veterinary team is providing “around-the-clock care” for the newborn.

Zoo Director Steve Lacy said workers are “hopeful” about the new arrival, despite the high mortality rates of baby giraffes.

“The first few weeks of life are critical and can present challenges not seen at birth,” he said in a statement. “Zoo staff will be monitoring baby and mom 24/7.”

The zoo is temporarily closing part of its Animals of the Savanna exhibit and suspending tram service as the mother and baby bond, according to the release. Officials did not say whether the new arrival is male or female.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature and Natural Resources considers Masai giraffes endangered. As of 2018, about 35,000 mature Masai giraffes remained in the wild, according to the organization’s website.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDBO

Louisiana abortion ban case heard before judge

BATON ROUGE — (AP) — With access to abortion flickering in Louisiana, the legal battle over the statewide ban continues with a court hearing scheduled to begin Monday morning. State District Judge Donald Johnson issued a temporary order last week blocking enforcement pending the hearing in a lawsuit...
LOUISIANA STATE
WDBO

Millions in jewels stolen from armored truck in California

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Millions of dollars worth of gems and jewelry were stolen in an armored truck robbery last week in Southern California, authorities said Sunday. The Brink's truck was robbed in the early morning on July 11 near Los Angeles, said Dana Callahan, a spokeswoman for the security company.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WDBO

Kansas City struggles with Missouri over police funding

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — (AP) — Leaders in largely Democratic Kansas City, Missouri, don’t control the city’s police department, hire the police chief or determine how the department spends its tax dollars. A 1930s-era law gives that power to a five-member board largely appointed by the Missouri governor, who since 2017 has been a Republican.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WDBO

Dog helps lead Maine state trooper to scene of freeway rollover crash

LINCOLN, Maine — A four-legged passenger helped lead state police to the scene of a rollover crash on a Maine freeway, authorities said. According to WABI-TV and WMTW-TV, the incident occurred shortly before 5:30 p.m. Sunday near Interstate 95 mile marker 227 in Lincoln. Maine State Police said Trooper Chris Pina was sitting in his cruiser, which was parked in a freeway crossover, when he saw a muddy dog with several scratches dart in front of his vehicle. Pina then put the dog in his cruiser, state police wrote in a Facebook post.
LINCOLN, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester, NY
Lifestyle
City
Rochester, NY
Rochester, NY
Pets & Animals
WDBO

2022 midterms: What to watch in Maryland's primary elections

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — (AP) — The Republican race for Maryland governor in Tuesday's primary election pits a candidate backed by outgoing Gov. Larry Hogan against a rival endorsed by Donald Trump. It's an early showdown on Hogan's home turf as he weighs a 2024 White House bid, potentially...
MARYLAND STATE
WDBO

GOP establishment steps up push to block Trump ally in Ariz.

TUCSON, Ariz. — (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has already helped block one of former President Donald Trump's allies from winning the Republican nomination for governor in a crucial battleground state. Now he's hoping for a repeat in his own backyard. Ducey is part of a burgeoning...
ARIZONA STATE
WDBO

2 suspects arrested in probe of deadly 7-Eleven shootings

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Two men were arrested Friday in connection with a series of robberies at Southern California 7-Eleven stores that left two people dead and three wounded. Police said the men are suspected in another killing and other crimes in the region. A half-dozen 7-Elevens...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
24K+
Followers
75K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy