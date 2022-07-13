ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galesburg, IL

Thomas George Carnahan

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThomas George Carnahan, 73, of Galesburg, Illinois passed away on July 11, 2022. He was born October 22, 1948 in Beardstown, Illinois to Benjamin F. and Margaret E. (Bell) Carnahan. Married in 1973, he is survived by his wife of 49 years, Dorris Carter Carnahan. Together, they...

Elliott Parker Mudd

Elliott Parker Mudd, 12 days, died after an all to short life from complications of Digeorge’s Syndrome on July 11, 2022 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria, Illinois. Elliott was the beloved son of Joseph Taylor Mudd and Kimberly Faye Wright, born June 30, 2022 in Galesburg, Illinois. He was deeply loved by his parents and his entire family, brothers, Tobby Wright, Daniel Mudd, and Oscar Mudd all at home; his paternal grandparents, Amy Okrzesik of Galesburg and Charles Mudd of Galesburg; maternal grandma, Patricia Wright of Galesburg; paternal great grandparents, Daniel Mudd of Galesburg, Marlene Fisher of Galesburg, Butch Allison of Oquawka, and Joseph Okrzesik of Galesburg; and his maternal great grandparents, Linda and Douglas Wright of Galesburg. He is also survived by aunts, Morgan Mudd, Abigail Mudd, Samantha Wright, and Isabella Wright all of Galesburg; and an uncle Matthew Mudd of Galesburg. Elliott was preceded in death by his paternal great grandmother, Vickie Allison.
GALESBURG, IL
Joy R. Stephens

Joy R. Stephens, 80, of Monmouth, IL, went home to be with her Savior, Jesus Christ at 9:10 pm, Tuesday, July 12, 2022 in Peoria, IL. Joy was born January 29, 1942 in Centralia, IL the daughter of Charles Arthur and G. Irene (Nogle) Fairchild. She was raised and educated in Sandoval, IL, graduating from Sandoval High School in 1958. She later attended Illinois Wesleyan University as a music major. After raising her family, Joy graduated from Monmouth College in 1988 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Accounting. Joy later earned her Master of Business Administration in Accounting from Colorado State University in 2004. Joy worked as a Certified Public Accountant.
MONMOUTH, IL
Jack K. Stephens

Jack K. Stephens, 91, of Monmouth IL went to be with his Savior, Jesus Christ at 3:20 pm, Monday, July 11, 2022 in Monmouth. Jack was born May 30, 1931 in Joplin, MO the son of Lyman Kenneth and Lola Margaret (Perry) Stephens. He was raised and educated in Normal, IL, graduating from Normal High School in 1949. He later graduated with a Bachelor of Music Education Degree from Illinois Wesleyan University in 1957 and later his Master of Music Degree in 1961. In 1979 Jack graduated from Carl Sandburg College with an Associate Degree in Electronics and became a Certified Biomedical Technician in 1981.
MONMOUTH, IL
Galesburg Community Foundation Awards Grants to 37 Local Nonprofits

Through its annual grant cycle, The Turnout, the Galesburg Community Foundation is awarding grants to 37 local nonprofits in 2022 to assist them in providing quality programming that benefits the people who call our region home. To be considered for funding, organizations submit an application that is reviewed by a...
GALESBURG, IL
OSF Wound Care to open in Monmouth

The OSF Wound Care at 1000 W. Harlem Ave. in Monmouth will open on July 20 to offer advanced wound care for people living with chronic, non-healing wounds. OSF HealthCare Holy Family Medical Center has partnered with Healogics, the nation’s leading provider of advanced, chronic wound care services. Healogics is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, and has a nationwide network of over 600 Wound Care Centers®.
MONMOUTH, IL
Wound Care Clinic Opening at OSF’s Holy Family

OSF Holy Family Medical Center in Monmouth will be opening a local Wound Care Clinic to service the individuals in the tri-county area who suffer from chronic non-healing wounds shares Wound Care Clinic Provider Audra Baker:. “We have been really busy. OSF is starting a new service line at Holy...
MONMOUTH, IL
Monmouth’s Leslie Albert Garners Medals, Records from United State Powerlifting Association’s National Championship Meet

15 year old Monmouth-Roseville High School sophomore-to-be Leslie Albert competed in the United States Powerlifting Association National Championship meet July 7th-10th in Las Vegas, Nevada. Leslie brought home medals from the meet and broke several Illinois state records during the weekend. Leslie is coached by 2009 Monmouth-Roseville High School graduate Jake Hendrix, who also competes in USPA events. Along with powerlifting competitions, Albert also played softball for Monmouth-Roseville last spring and did great work in the classroom during her freshman year, posting a 4.1 grade point average. She says weight training several days a week, playing school sports and keeping her grades up can be busy, but she enjoys the challenge of competing and developing time-management skills.
MONMOUTH, IL
Midwest Conference Names 165 Monmouth College Student/Athletes as MWC Academic All-Conference

MONMOUTH, ILL. (07/15/2022) Monmouth College had 165 student-athletes, representing 17 sports, named Midwest Conference Academic All-Conference on Friday. Of those 165 student-athletes, 98 represent women’s teams while 67 come from men’s teams. The baseball team leads the way with 19 overall selections while the women’s indoor and outdoor track & field teams both had 18 honorees. Football (14), softball (13), volleyball (12) and women’s soccer (12) were also in double digits. Volleyball and softball had the second most selections in the MWC while both women’s track & field teams were third and baseball was fourth.
MONMOUTH, IL
Fatal Motorcyclist name released from McDonough County Accident

The deceased in the motorcycle accident on 07/12/22 was Sydney W. Geist, 69, of New London, Ohio. On July 12, 2022, at 2:01 p.m. the McDonough/Schuyler Communications Center received a 911 call of a motorcycle accident at U.S. 67 and Ina Road. The witness stated that a motorcycle had ran off the roadway and struck a ditch on the east side of the highway. Lifeguard Ambulance, Industry/Littleton Fire Department, and the McDonough County Sheriff’s Office arrived on scene to find a single rider deceased in the east ditch.
MCDONOUGH COUNTY, IL
Illinois State Police Conduct Officer-involved Shooting Investigation

On July 13, 2022, Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 4 was contacted by the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a shooting incident involving two Hancock County Sheriff’s Office Deputies. Preliminary information indicates officers with the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office responded to a...
HANCOCK COUNTY, IL
Learn About Local Health Care Services

Eagleview will be hosting a 2022 Health Fair in Stronghurst during the month of August. Marketing Director Emily Higgins has more:. “We are going to have a bunch of vendors from the surrounding counties. Anything health related and also resources related, so we will have some people from the education sector, from the housing sector, and things like that. People can come down learn more about what is available to them. We will have some food, free lunch. We will have kids’ activities, of course we will be at the splash park so the water will be turned on and the kids can have a bunch of fun. There will be door prizes. This event is sponsored by the Henderson County Health Department and the Illinois Department of Public Health.”
STRONGHURST, IL
M-R Board of Education Approves MOU for Use of E-Learning Days

The Monmouth-Roseville Board of Education has approved a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for the next three academic years on the use of e-learning days with the Monmouth-Roseville Education Association. Superintendent Ed Fletcher explains the criteria:. Students are to be in school for 176 days of the year as required by...
MONMOUTH, IL

