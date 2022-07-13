ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

Rox Edge Loggers 4-3 to Improve to 7-0 in 2nd Half

By Jay Caldwell
 4 days ago
The St. Cloud Rox jumped out to a fast start Tuesday night and held off La Crosse 4-3 to improve to 7-0 in the 2nd half of the season...

103.7 THE LOON

Express Top Rox 1-0 in Pitchers Duel

The Rox lost 1-0 at Eau Claire Thursday night to fall to 7-2 in the 2nd half of the season and 32-10 overall. Joseph Battaglia threw the first 5 1/3 innings with 7 hits and 1 earned run allowed to take the loss for St. Cloud. Battaglia and 3 relievers allowed 8 hits and 1 earned for the game.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
103.7 THE LOON

Mid July is a Good Time to Do Some Musky Fishing in Minnesota

The water temperatures are warming and now could be a good time to do some musky fishing. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News says he is seeing more people out looking for muskies. Glen says now and through the fall is a good time to be looking for bigger fish and muskies fit the bill. He says muskies are trophy fish and are rarely eaten. Schmitt says muskies spawn later which is why we are seeing musky fishing starting later. He says interest in musky fishing is growing and Minnesota may be the best musky fishing state in the country.
MINNESOTA STATE
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
St. Cloud, MN
City
La Crosse, WI
Saint Cloud, MN
Sports
La Crosse, WI
Sports
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Saint Cloud, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Heat Dome Moves Toward Central Minnesota

UNDATED -- Temperatures are expected to climb into next week. A large high pressure system will move into the area, pushing daytime highs into the upper 80's and lower 90's through next week. Weather Eye meteorologist Ray Miller says summertime heat is coming. I think by about Monday...
ENVIRONMENT
103.7 THE LOON

Good News For Those Battling This Invasive Beetle Here In Minnesota

If you garden here in the #BoldNorth, you have probably noticed that there is a beetle that seems to swarm and cause massive destruction to your plants this time of year. That beetle is more than likely a Japanese Beetle, which up until this point seemed like a pest that was tough to get rid of. Minnesota Gardening, a social media page about the hobby and pastime of gardening in Minnesota recently shared some excellent news for those battling this invasive species. It appears a beetle predator has started to arrive in Minnesota, giving those who garden some hope.
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

St Cloud Superman Under Attack At Lake George?

Like it or not, St Cloud Superman has been a fixture in St Cloud for as long as I can recall. Most people have had minimal contact with St Cloud Superman and those that have usually came away with some sort of negative experience. My one encounter with St Cloud's...
103.7 THE LOON

[VIDEO]People Not From Minnesota Try to Pronounce Town Names

Moving around the Midwest can be challenging when you don't know how to pronounce some of the town names in the area. It's a little embarrassing when you are around people who are from the area, like born and raised there and they look at you like "how can you not know how to pronounce this"? But, sometimes it can be difficult. There are a lot of Native American names in certain areas like Wisconsin, but once you know, you don't have an issue, but initially, it's difficult.
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

An Evening with this Movie Star Later this Year in Minnesota

One of my favorite movies is one from the 80s. The Princess Bride has become a cult classic over the years, and is universally loved. Cary Elwes played the main character named Westley who's whole mission throughout the movie is to rescue Princess Buttercup who is supposed to be his "one true love". Princess Buttercup was played by Robin Wright (formerly married to Sean Penn).
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

St. Cloud Optimist Club Named Optimist Club of the Year

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud Morning Optimist Club achieved some major recognition. During Wednesday's meeting, the local branch announced they were named the 2020-21 Optimist International Club of the Year. Club member and last year's president Don Berger says they were unaware they were even selected as a finalist,...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

$200K Scratch Off Ticket Winner in St. Michael

ST. MICHAEL -- Somebody won big playing a scratch-off ticket in St. Michael. The Minnesota State Lottery says there was a $200,000 winner on Monday in the Double Diamond game. The ticket was sold at the Speedway in St. Michael. A single ticket costs $10 to play Double Diamond. The...
SAINT MICHAEL, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Woodcraft Changes Name

ST. CLOUD -- A local company is changing names. Woodcraft Industries on Lincoln Avenue Southeast in St. Cloud has changed its name to Quanex Custom Components. In a letter to employees from division president John Sleva, the name change is part of a plan to unify and simplify all of the brands under the Quanex name.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Is It Okay To Charge My Sons For Rent In St. Cloud?

My three sons are now all adults, and as a single Mom, I would LOVE it if they all lived with me for as long as they want. I made a deal with my kids that if they went to college here in St. Cloud, I would pay for their food, insurance, and everything until they graduated. Then I asked that they get a full-time job after they graduate. For each of them, they have ONE full year that they can save their money, and I will continue to pay all the bills, except for their gas. I also helped them get vehicles.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

New Minnesota State Fair Food List for 2022

Today's the day! The sun is shining, the grass is green, and we are getting ready for another Minnesota State Fair! The 2022 New Food List has just come out and as per usual there is plenty of deep-fried weirdness available this year. This year's foods also seem to focus...
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

