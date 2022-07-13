Diana Kay Riley

Elliott Parker Mudd, 12 days, died after an all to short life from complications of Digeorge’s Syndrome on July 11, 2022 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria, Illinois. Elliott was the beloved son of Joseph Taylor Mudd and Kimberly Faye Wright, born June 30, 2022 in Galesburg, Illinois. He was deeply loved by his parents and his entire family, brothers, Tobby Wright, Daniel Mudd, and Oscar Mudd all at home; his paternal grandparents, Amy Okrzesik of Galesburg and Charles Mudd of Galesburg; maternal grandma, Patricia Wright of Galesburg; paternal great grandparents, Daniel Mudd of Galesburg, Marlene Fisher of Galesburg, Butch Allison of Oquawka, and Joseph Okrzesik of Galesburg; and his maternal great grandparents, Linda and Douglas Wright of Galesburg. He is also survived by aunts, Morgan Mudd, Abigail Mudd, Samantha Wright, and Isabella Wright all of Galesburg; and an uncle Matthew Mudd of Galesburg. Elliott was preceded in death by his paternal great grandmother, Vickie Allison.
