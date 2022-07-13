Diana Kay Riley

Eagleview will be hosting a 2022 Health Fair in Stronghurst during the month of August. Marketing Director Emily Higgins has more:. “We are going to have a bunch of vendors from the surrounding counties. Anything health related and also resources related, so we will have some people from the education sector, from the housing sector, and things like that. People can come down learn more about what is available to them. We will have some food, free lunch. We will have kids’ activities, of course we will be at the splash park so the water will be turned on and the kids can have a bunch of fun. There will be door prizes. This event is sponsored by the Henderson County Health Department and the Illinois Department of Public Health.”

STRONGHURST, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO