A potential extension for Tyler Herro will probably wait until the Miami Heat have more clarity on the Kevin Durant and Donovan Mitchell trade situations, writes Anthony Chiang of The Miami Herald. Herro is eligible for a rookie scale extension until the day before the 2022-23 regular season begins. If he and the team can’t agree on terms, he will become a restricted free agent next offseason.

MIAMI, FL ・ 30 MINUTES AGO