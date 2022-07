The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state has increased, according to information updated weekly by the state Department of Health on Wednesday. The state also reported an increase in COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations. Five additional deaths were reported on Wednesday, putting the overall number of COVID-19 deaths in the state at 2945 since the start of the pandemic. There are currently more than 38-hundred active cases statewide, and 89 people hospitalized with the virus.

