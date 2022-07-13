ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Predicting a Winning Season for the 2022 Vikings — A Game-By-Game Look Ahead

By Jeff Diamond
VikingsTerritory
VikingsTerritory
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In my years as an NFL exec, I always made preseason predictions on how the wins and losses would unfold, but I kept my prognostications to myself. Now I can make them public, so with players and coaches soon to emerge from vacation mode as training camp and the 2022 season...

Yardbarker

Report: Kyle Rudolph's return to Vikings 'not off the table'

According to a report from ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, a reunion between the Minnesota Vikings and tight end Kyle Rudolph is "not off the table" as training camp draws near. Fowler reports that multiple teams are interested in Rudolph ahead of camp and that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are also involved.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Associated Press

Dominguez, Wallner homer in Futures Game, AL beats NL 6-4

LOS ANGELES (AP) — New York Yankees prospect Jasson Dominguez and Minnesota’s Matt Wallner hit two-run homers in the third inning, leading the American League over the National 6-4 Saturday in the annual Futures Game of top prospects. Dominguez, at 19 the second-youngest prospect at the game behind...
MLB
The Hockey Writers

Wild’s Goaltender Rotation Changes With Gustavsson Acquisition

Barely a week after the Minnesota Wild re-signed Marc-André Fleury to a team-friendly two-year contract, they decided to trade away Cam Talbot. Up until the trade, it was believed Talbot and Fleury would share the net almost equally but plans obviously changed. Even general manager Bill Guerin was under the impression he was going to have two veteran goalies going into this next season, but ultimately he changed his mind.
NHL
Hoops Rumors

Tyler Herro extension on hold until Heat get clarity on Kevin Durant, Donovan Mitchell?

A potential extension for Tyler Herro will probably wait until the Miami Heat have more clarity on the Kevin Durant and Donovan Mitchell trade situations, writes Anthony Chiang of The Miami Herald. Herro is eligible for a rookie scale extension until the day before the 2022-23 regular season begins. If he and the team can’t agree on terms, he will become a restricted free agent next offseason.
MIAMI, FL
Bring Me The Sports

Dick Bremer's call of Luis Robert's grand slam sums it up for Twins fans

The Minnesota Twins' 12-2 loss to the Chicago White Sox on Thursday night had a lot of rough moments, but none were as bad as a fourth-inning grand slam from Luis Robert. The White Sox loaded the bases off starter Sonny Gray when Robert came to the plate. With Gray trying to work out of the jam, Robert effectively ended the game with a single swing of his bat, silencing Target Field and the Twins' broadcast booth.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
