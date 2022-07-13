Predicting a Winning Season for the 2022 Vikings — A Game-By-Game Look Ahead

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, free agent TE Kyle Rudolph is receiving interest from “multiple teams”, including the Buccaneers and Vikings. (ESPN) Rudolph, who was released by the New York Giants earlier this offseason, will be entering his 12th training camp in a few weeks if he signs with a new team. Drafted in the second round of the 2011 NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings, Rudolph has had varying degrees of fantasy success throughout a remarkably healthy 11-year career, having finished as a TE1 four times but finishing as a TE3 or worse four times as well. Rudolph, who will be playing at 32 years old this season, hasn’t offered fantasy relevancy since 2019, and that’s unlikely to change in 2022 regardless of where he signs. Currently ranked as the TE58 in FantasyPros ECR for PPR formats, Rudolph isn’t a player who needs to be rostered at this point in his career, even in the deepest formats.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO