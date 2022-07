TORRINGTON — Ashlee Thomas has had more than her share of heartache. Born to drug-addicted parents, she spent much of her childhood in foster homes, group homes and shelters. Her father served time in jail for his involvement in a robbery, she said, and she was taken from her mother. Today, her mother still struggles with substance abuse, and her father is somewhere in Maine, last she heard.

TORRINGTON, CT ・ 17 HOURS AGO