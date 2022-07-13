ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin Joins 20 States Calling For Regulations On Ghost Guns

By Learfield Staff Writer
seehafernews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWisconsin is joining 20 other states calling for federal regulations on so-called “ghost guns.”. In a news...

www.seehafernews.com

Comments / 3

dentck dental
3d ago

Your going to regulate a ghost gun are you. Hmm why do you think it's called a ghost gun, so how you going to regulate it. Beyond my knowledge how all them 3d printers work , but maybe do something with these printers so they can't print out a gun. You people cause half the problems this country has , then you come up with an idea to fix what you caused, we are not all insane, as you would like. Go get your booster vaccines please.

Reply
3
Related
beltmag.com

Why Wisconsin’s 1858 Abortion Law Matters Now

The obscure nineteenth-century legislation shaping Wisconsin’s post-Roe reality. Not many have dug through the physical archive of Wisconsin’s abortion laws, and for good reason. In 1858, the state Legislature’s amendments for the year were recorded by cutting and pasting the printed text of the statutes onto paper that were then notated, bound together by subject with ribbon, and rolled into a scroll secured with more ribbon or string.
WISCONSIN STATE
starvedrock.media

Wisconsin Senate leader warns Elections Commission over ballot curing

(The Center Square) – The top Republican in the Wisconsin Senate is warning the state’s Elections Commission about its new rule for filling out ballots. Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, on Thursday said the Elections Commission needs to follow the state law on ballot curing. "This week,...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
seehafernews.com

Two Planned Parenthood Groups Collaborate to Ensure WI Abortion Access

Planned Parenthood of Illinois and Wisconsin are partnering to improve abortion access for Wisconsinites. Abortion in Wisconsin was functionally banned after the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 case guaranteeing access to abortions. Jennifer Welch, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Illinois, said the new...
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

Wisconsin DOJ backs rule regulating ghost guns

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice joins 20 other states Tuesday in regulating “ghost guns.”. Ghost guns are typically homemade from kits that can be purchased without background checks, the agency explained. The federal rule would help ensure buyers purchasing these kits would have to go...
news8000.com

Wisconsin elections officials sift through fast-changing rules

MADISON, Wis. — In the wake of the state Supreme Court ruling that threw out the use of ballot drop boxes in Wisconsin, elections officials like Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe are trying to prepare municipal clerks and voters for the changes ahead. “There certainly always is confusion...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Kaul
drydenwire.com

Federal Grand Jury Returns Indictments On Six Wisconsin Cases

MADISON, WIS. -- A federal grand jury in the Western District of Wisconsin, sitting in Madison, returned the following indictments. You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty. Two Florida Men Charged with Kidnapping. Gerardo Hernandez...
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Firearms#Ghost#Politics State#Politics Legislative
CBS Minnesota

Wisconsin secretary of state outraised by GOP opponent

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin's longtime Democratic secretary of state said Thursday he's not worried about a Republican opponent outraising him more than 6-to-1, saying he's not soliciting donations because he doesn't believe in "big-money spending." Wisconsin's secretary of state has been a sleepy position for decades, devoid of nearly...
WISCONSIN STATE
MinnPost

Electric vehicle mandate is consumer coercion, and wrong for Minnesota

In his State of the State address in April, Gov. Tim Walz explained that Minnesota is blessed with incredible natural resources, both with our people and our land. He also said there are “free market solutions” that can move us toward a sustainable future to protect the environment we depend on and our children can one day rely on as well. I care deeply about advancing climate solutions and protecting the environment. But there’s more than one way to make environmental achievements and Minnesota should follow its own path, one that makes sense for our people and our own unique economy.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics

Comments / 0

Community Policy