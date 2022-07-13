ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Monroe, LA

NBC 10 News Today: Women In Sports (July 13th, 2022)

By Dominique Williams
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gCtDj_0ge7OnPw00

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Meet a queen on the diamond miss Kelsey Alyssa Nealy out of Winnsboro Louisiana. She’s a recent graduate and played for Franklin Parish high school softball team.

Kelsey was part of the Lady Patriots winning the state championships this year. She’s also won runner up and made history three times this year.

After graduating in the class of 2022 in May, Kelsey will be continuing her softball career at South Arkansas community college on scholarship.

Next, meet Madelyn Smith representing the city of West Monroe Louisiana, Madelyn is 9 years old. Madelyn has been playing co-ed soccer for five years and has made all stars two years.

Lastly, meet Gabrielle Douglas and Lana Davis out of Winnsboro, Louisianan they’re apart of Silverback Nation Boxing Club. Gabrielle also goes by Gabby is 10 years old has been boxing for a year I asked what made her get into boxing and she says, she was just curious and tried it and says its been fun. Her coach also added that boxing has helped her break out of her shyness.

Lana is 11 years old and in the 6th grade and has been boxing between six to seven months she says she started boxing after watching her older cousin do it and ask her grandmother if she can do it too and her grandmother Miss bonnie brought her to silverback nation and she’s enjoy it so far her coach

Says her nickname is the baby-lion after seeing how she’s attacks every challenge.

Do you have a daughter or know someone who is a woman in sports?

Send us a video sharing a highlight of them playing their sport and share their name and what sport they

There’s no age requirement or limit, send us a video and we’ll put it on the morning show every Wednesday in our segment. Our email is mornings@nbc10news.Net

Comments / 0

Related
KNOE TV8

Legends of the Fall: Naming Neville’s Elite Eleven

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Neville High School has never been shy of talent on the gridiron, winning 12 State Championship titles and generating 126 All-State players. With the help of Neville insiders, this is the list of the elite 11.
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

3rd Annual Barrels for Mom Barrel Race Begins in Farmerville

FARMERVILLE LA, (KTVE/KARD) – A rodeo event, barrel racing pits competitors against the clock to navigate a cloverleaf pattern with their horse as fast as possible. Friday night in Farmerville, D’Arbonne Range Riders hold their third annual Barrel for Mom Barrel Race a chance that puts lifelong riders up against newcomers for a chance to compete.
FARMERVILLE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

1990 title trophy returned to RHS Field House

Be it mystery solved or misunderstanding rectified, the 1990 Ruston High School’s Class 4A Louisiana state championship football trophy has been found. All because it was hiding in plain sight. And it was during a visit to the Louisiana Sports Museum in Natchitoches last Friday that Assistant Superintendent of...
RUSTON, LA
MyArkLaMiss

NBC 10 News Today: Tech Smart

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On NBC 10 News Today, Rich Demuro talks about news happening the tech world. Watch the clip above to learn more about the latest upgrades in technology. For more Morning News CLICK HERE
WEST MONROE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winnsboro, LA
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
West Monroe, LA
West Monroe, LA
Sports
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana Holiday Trail of Lights adds Ruston as new destination in 2022

RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, July 15, 2022, the Louisiana Holiday Trail of Lights announced they have added Ruston, La. as one of the newest destinations along the trail. The following cities are on the trail:. Shreveport-Bossier. Minden. Natchitoches. Alexandria-Pineville. Monroe-West Monroe. For more information, visit holidaytrailoflights.com.
RUSTON, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc#Boxing#South Arkansas#Nbc 10 News Today#Franklin Parish#Someo
MyArkLaMiss

Town of Farmerville to host Campaign Kickoff event for expansion of Boys and Girls Club of Northeast Louisiana on July 15

FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Friday, July 15, 2022, the Town of Farmerville will be hosting their Campaign Kickoff event for the Farmerville expansion of the Boys and Girls Club of Northeast Louisiana. The official ceremony will take place at the future home of the Boys and Girls Club, 606 Bernice Street, and will commence at […]
FARMERVILLE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

NBC 10 News Today: Ivana Trump dead at 73

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On July 14, 2022, Ivana Trump, the first wife of former president Donald Trump, was discovered dead in her home in Manhattan. Ivana Trump was also the mother of Donald Trump’s three oldest children. Watch the video above to hear more about the life of Ivana Trump.
WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

NBC 10 News Today: Novavax

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Food and Drug Administration have officially authorized the Novavax COVID vaccine and it can now be distributed to the public. Watch the clip above for more information on the Novavax vaccine. For more Morning News CLICK HERE
WEST MONROE, LA
KTBS

KTBS 3 Community Caravan heading to Claiborne Parish

HOMER, La. - We're gassing up for another road trip. We're headed east to Homer in Claiborne Parish for our next KTBS 3 Community Caravan. We'll be there the week of July 18 and Rick Rowe will be highlighting what makes the area so special. Lunch will be served up...
CLAIBORNE PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
KNOE TV8

New Wossman High School head coach Terence Cahee ready for challenge

Mayor Betty Alford-Olive says the funds will be used to rehabilitate the Unity Street Pump Station. Local anglers finish fourth at the 2022 High School National Championship. How the arts transformed the South Arkansas Community. Updated: 13 hours ago. The South Arkansas Arts Center is working to raise $2 million...
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

New retirement homes are coming to West Monroe

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - New retirement homes are coming to West Monroe. They’re being built where the former Trenton Street Golf Course was located on 7th Street. The homes will be known as the Trenton Bend Subdivision, and the President of Arco Builders, Steve Hall, says they are about to start the building process.
WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

West Monroe Fire Department launches CARES Program

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Beginning on Thursday, July 14, 2022, the West Monroe Fire Department will start a community-wide program known as the CARES Program. This program was created for life safety measures for residents in the City of West Monroe. On Thursdays, West Monroe Fire will canvas streets throughout the city, visiting residents […]
WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

The City of Monroe announces Back to School Supply Drive

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On August 13, 2022, the City of Monroe will begin their Back to School Supply Drive. Everyone is welcome to participate in the supply drive and can drop off supplies at the following locations: Monroe Fire Stations The Monroe Police Department Public Safety Center Monroe City Hall All supplies will be […]
MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Body of missing man found

A former Ruston resident who was reported missing from his West Monroe home June 19 has been found dead. The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a press release that a body had been found in the wooded area in the 100 block of Kiroli Road in West Monroe Tuesday evening.
RUSTON, LA
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

51K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy