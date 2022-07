Maine's bear hunting season will be here soon. Those hunting with bait can begin their bait site preparations later this month. The unofficial start to Maine's fall hunting season is right around the corner. The bear hunting season in Maine starts on August 29. Youth hunters will get a jump start on the season, August 27, on Youth Bear Hunting Day. Bait used to entice bears can be placed 30 days prior to the opening of the bear bait season.

