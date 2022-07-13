NYC serial stabber nabbed for attacks on sleeping homeless victims after being spotted by retired correction officer

The knife-wielding attacker who fatally stabbed a sleeping Manhattan homeless man and wounded two others was busted Wednesday morning after a retired city Department of Correction officer spotted him at a Harlem bus stop, police said.

Trevon Murphy, 40, who is homeless himself, started to walk away as cops approached him on 128th St. and St. Nicholas Ave. in Harlem — but when they told him to stop he complied and was handcuffed. He was wearing the same neon sneakers and “Innocence Project” hoodie he wore during most of the attacks, cops said.

NYPD released an image of a knife recovered from the suspect. (NYPD)

“Oh my God, thank you Jesus,” said Igdalia Torres, the sister of one of the hospitalized surviving victims, Abimael Rolon, beginning to cry when told a suspect was in custody. “I’m so happy. I needed that news today.”

A knife was found in Murphy’s left pants pocket when he was arrested but it was not immediately clear if it was the same weapon used in the attacks, police sources said.

“A good Samaritan spotted him sitting at a bus stop by St. Nicholas Park wearing the same shirt and distinctive neon sneakers,” Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said during a noon presser Wednesday. “That good Samaritan then turned to the police and the NYPD did its job both safely and securely without incident.”

Murphy was charged with one count of murder and two charges each of attempted murder and assault, cops said. He made statements to police after his capture and identified himself as the person seen in security footage from the attacks, according to police.

At least two other people had already called Crime Stoppers saying they saw Murphy in Harlem when the retired correction officer called 911 saying the suspect was sitting at a bus stop. The retired city employee also flagged down two cops patrolling nearby, who took Murphy into custody.

“(That) correction officer played a major role in apprehending this dangerous individual,” said Mayor Eric Adams. “He went beyond the call of duty to make sure that this dangerous person was removed off the streets.”

Sewell said Murphy was convicted of a narcotics charge in Tennessee and violated his probation. Tennessee authorities have an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

“This suspect should not have been on our streets,” Sewell said, noting the outstanding warrant and an arrest in Queens where he punched a roommate at the shelter in April. “This man was preying on the vulnerable and we’re thankful on the combined efforts to bring him to safety.”

Murphy’s last known address, police sources said, was a Queens hotel near LaGuardia Airport being used to house the homeless.

On April 10, he was arrested inside the hotel after he allegedly punched his roommate in the face while the victim slept — a crime hauntingly similar to the three he’s currently accused of.

Cops charged him with misdemeanor assault and he was released without bail, according to court documents.

Adams said the stabbing spree “really highlights how imperative it is to move people into safe spaces and shelters and even to permanent housing.”

The NYPD on Tuesday said it had stepped up efforts to find the suspect — and to warn homeless people they’d be safer sleeping in shelters.

This is the man the NYPD says stabbed a sleeping man inside Hudson River Greenway Park near W. 11th St. and West St. in Manhattan on July 5, 2022. (DCPI)

The stabbing spree started July 5 when a 34-year-old man sleeping on a park bench at West and Christopher Sts. in the West Village “awoke to pain in his stomach,” Chief of Detectives James Essig said Tuesday.

Video shows the attacker taking the victim’s Citi Bike and driving it around the block a few times, Essig said.

The suspect — wearing an Innocence Project sweatshirt and neon sneakers and carrying a gray backpack — then returned to the scene and stabbed the slumbering man, though the attack was not caught on video.

The victim’s backpack was taken and later found nearby but police did not find the bike.

The injured man stumbled across the street, where a passerby called 911. He was rushed him to Bellevue Hospital, where he died.

The stabber struck next about 10 p.m. Friday, when he sat on a park bench and watched for a half-hour as his next victim slept 30 feet away by a building at Madison Ave. and E. 49th St.

Surveillance images released by the NYPD of the man wanted for a knifing inside Hudson River Greenway Park near W. 11th St. and West St. in Manhattan on July 5, 2022.

“The perpetrator then puts on a COVID mask, walks over and stabs our victim one time and walks off,” Essig said.

The 59-year-old victim, Essig said, tried to treat the wound himself and didn’t notify police until two days later. He’s now recovering at Weill Cornell Medical Center but too wounded to speak, a relative exclusively told the Daily news.

A third man 28, was knifed in the stomach about 3:30 a.m. Monday as he slept on a basketball court at the Stanley Isaacs Playground at 95th St. and the FDR Drive in Yorkville. A witness told police the suspect, again clad in the Innocence Project sweatshirt, was armed with a large kitchen knife.

“He states he felt a punch in the side,” Essig said. “He gives chase to the perpetrator but is unable to purse due to his wounds.”

The attacks were reminiscent of a cold-blooded murder spree this past March by a suspect arrested for targeting homeless victims in Washington, D.C., and New York. Suspect Gerald Brevard III killed one homeless man and wounded two others in the nation’s capital before heading to New York, where he was accused of executing one sleeping man and wounding another.