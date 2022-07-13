ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Ladd shooting suspect will appear in court Wednesday Morning

By Typhani Gray
 3 days ago

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — A man accused of firing shots at a high school football game last fall will appear before a judge.

Hezekiah Belfon was once one of Mobile Police’s most wanted fugitives. Belfon is accused of shooting five people at Ladd-Peebles Stadium Currently, Belfon faces five attempted murder charges after two adults and three teens were injured during the 2021 shooting.

Inmate serving life sentence at Donaldson Correctional Facility dies

Belfon was on the run for several months, until he was found during a traffic stop in St. Augustine, Fla. in March of 2022. In June, Belfon went before a judge for a bond hearing, where he was denied bond .

In addition to five counts of attempted murder, Belfon also faces charges of having a pistol in a vehicle and receiving stolen property. The preliminary hearing will begin Wednesday, July 13th, at 8:30 a.m.

Public Safety
