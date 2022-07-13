Why Some Nashville Artists Are Giving Songwriters a Cut of Their Master Royalties

This week in publishing news: UMP Nashville signs sync juggernaut Marc Scibilia, Milk & Honey teams with Oak Felder and HaHaHa on new global JV, and more. Mojo Music & Media has acquired the songwriter share and co-publishing share for the catalog of hitmaking country songwriter Sharon Vaughn. From 1977-2004, Vaughn penned an impressive 28 hit songs, including Willie Nelson’s “My Heroes Have Always Been Cowboys,” Waylon Jennings’ “Broken Promise Land,” Reba McEntire’s “I’m Not That Lonely Yet,” Patty Loveless’ “Lonely Too Long,” Randy Travis’ “Out Of My Bones,” and Trisha Yearwood’s “Powerful Thing.” In a statement about the deal, Vaughn says she feels Mojo “will respect and enrich my catalogues and through their efforts my songs will realize their potential.” The company’s co-founder and CEO, Mark Fried, adding, “we’re honored she’s chosen us to caretake and promote her truly iconic body of work.”

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO