Why Some Nashville Artists Are Giving Songwriters a Cut of Their Master Royalties

By Jessica Nicholson
Billboard
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrowing up, Sony Music Publishing songwriter Kyle Clark thought that if he could score a gold record, “you’ve made it,” he says. He recently accomplished this goal as a co-writer on Lily Rose’s “Villain,” which reached RIAA gold status for earning the equivalent of 500,000 units through sales and...

