One dead, one injured in shooting on Monterrey Ave.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to a shooting incident that occurred on the 4700 block of Monterrey Ave.

At approximately 9:07 p.m., detectives responded to a ShotSpotter alert of shots fired on East Monterrey Ave., near Flamingo Rd.

When detectives arrived at a residence, they located a white male in his 40s suffering from a gunshot wound. Despite immediate medical assistance, the man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Detectives also located a second victim, a 2-year-old girl who is believed to be the deceased’s daughter. She is being treated accordingly at Sunrise medical for a non-life-threatening injury to the leg.

According to detectives, preliminary investigation has indicated that the altercation started as a dispute between the deceased and residents on the 4700 block of San Sebastian Ave.

Four males have been taken into custody, and are persons of interest at this time. Police believe there are no additional shooters at this time.

This incident is under investigation.