Chivas Guadalajara wants a win, but first it needs to score a goal, and now it faces Santos Laguna on the road on Saturday in a Mexican Liga MX match. Chivas did manage to get one point from its first two matches of Torneo Apertura, playing to a 0-0 draw with Juarez in its opener. Then it lost 1-0 to Atletico San Luis last Saturday, so the defense has been strong, but the team needs some answers in attack. Santos had no such trouble in its opener, when it won a thrilling 4-3 match with Monterrey, but then its offense also disappeared in a 1-0 loss to Puebla on July 8. These teams met in a friendly match just before the season, a game Chivas won 3-1, and Guadalajara went 1-1-0 in last season's league meetings. The most recent league game was a 1-0 Chivas home victory in March.

SOCCER ・ 13 HOURS AGO