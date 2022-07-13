ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga Springs, NY

Siro’s Cup fundraising party to be held Wednesday

By Harrison Gereau
 3 days ago

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – The 29th-annual The Shoppes at Newton Plaza Siro’s Cup to benefit the Center for Disability Services will be held on Wednesday, July 13. The event, held the night before Saratoga Race Course opens its gates for the season, starts at 6:30 p.m. at Siro’s Restaurant, 168 Lincoln Avenue, in Saratoga Springs.

At 7:30 p.m., there will be a presentation to the evening’s honorees. Each is a longstanding supporter of Siro’s Cup, whether that be through artistry or philanthropy.

Honored for 2022:

  • 2021 Eclipse Award Outstanding Jockey, Joel Rosario
  • William (Bill) Lia, Sr. (honored posthumously)
  • Artist James Fiorentino
The event will welcome guests from around the world of horse racing. Complete with dancing, the evening features light fare, an open bar, and an online auction where people can bid on the Center’s website .

Walk-ins are welcome at the event. Tickets are $150 per person and are available online or at the door the night of.

Lia
