Comedian Bert Kreischer coming to Vina Robles

By News Staff
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 3 days ago
Tickets go on sale this Friday, pre-sale starts today

– Comedian, podcast host and author Bert Kreischer announced 32 additional dates to The Berty Boy Relapse Tour. Among the new dates is a stop at Vina Robles Amphitheatre, Saturday, Oct. 1. Tickets for Vina Robles go on sale, Friday, July, at 1 a.m. via Ticketmaster.

Presale begins Wednesday, July 13 at 10 a.m. local with code BERTYBOY. For more information and tickets, visit bertbertbert.com or follow @bertkreischer on social media.

Off the heels of the Fully Loaded Comedy Festival, during which he and other popular comedians have been traveling to unique venues including minor-league ballparks, a race track, an indoor arena, and an outdoor amphitheater, selling out seven of the shows with record-breaking attendances, Kreischer is now taking The Berty Boy Relapse Tour to the next level in even larger spaces to amuse even more fans.

About Bert Kreischer

Bert Kreischer is an American stand-up comedian, actor, writer and host who performs to sold-out crowds across the country. His brand-new stand-up special “Hey Big Boy,” as well as “Secret Time,” and “The Machine,” are currently streaming globally on Netflix. Kreischer recently debuted his new Netflix docu-series “The Cabin,” which shot straight to the top 10 within 24 hours and was the most-watched unscripted series on the platform the week it premiered.

Kreischer hosts Go-Big Show with celebrity judges Snoop Dogg, Rosario Dawson, Jennifer Nettles, and Cody Rhodes. Between his four stand-up specials, his three podcasts: “Bertcast,” “2 Bears 1 Cave,” and “BillBert,” his YouTube cooking show: “Something’s Burning,” his book Life of the Party: Stories of a Perpetual Man-Child, Kreischer has succeeded in finding the elusive blend of “being a cringe comedian with real insight,” says Interrobang.

