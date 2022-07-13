ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Metal Band SiM Headlines Crunchyroll Expo Music Festival

By Jul 13, 09:00
Anime News Network
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSiM will join J-pop group ATARASHII GAKKO! and the band Burnout Syndromes as headliners for the event. SiM has performed theme songs for Rage of Bahamut Genesis, Rage of Bahamut: Virgin Soul, and Attack on Titan The Final Season...

www.animenewsnetwork.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
