Metal Band SiM Headlines Crunchyroll Expo Music Festival

FRIDAY THE 13TH? The only one we'll see in 2022 has already passed (it was in May, if you're not keeping track of such things at home). It's a date that's associated with a certain fabled San Jose manor, one that is famous for its Victorian design, its mysterious former chatelaine, and all of those rooms, and stairways, and hallways, and more rooms, and even more rooms beyond. For Sarah Winchester, the long-ago owner of the manse, was rather partial to the number 13, meaning that the current team behind the attraction does something special, like a Flashlight Tour, whenever the 13th day of the month materializes on a Friday. The number may also be a particular inspiration for artists, for there's a new fan art contest afoot, one that has some intriguing prizes.

WINCHESTER, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO