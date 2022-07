Grand Ledge — For a moment, Trente Jones had to remind himself this was happening in real-time — and to him, not something on a computer or television. Flying in an Army Chinook helicopter with a number of his Michigan football teammates, he witnessed Michigan Stadium from a new perspective on Friday as part of a name, image, likeness (NIL) partnership with the Michigan Army National Guard at the Grand Ledge Armory. For the last seven months, the National Guard has worked with Jared Wangler and Valiant Management Group to create this opportunity for the Michigan football program.

GRAND LEDGE, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO