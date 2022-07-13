54-year-old Ricardo Gomez Perez and 44-year-old Manuel Velasquez Garcia dead in a crash (Bakersfield, CA)
On Tuesday, authorities identified 54-year-old Ricardo Gomez Perez, of Healdsburg, and 44-year-old Manuel Velasquez Garcia, of Montclair, as the victims who lost their lives following a head-on collision Monday in Bakersfield. The fatal semi-truck crash took place on Interstate 5, south of Twisselman Road [...]
