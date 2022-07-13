ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

54-year-old Ricardo Gomez Perez and 44-year-old Manuel Velasquez Garcia dead in a crash (Bakersfield, CA)

 3 days ago

54-year-old Ricardo Gomez Perez and 44-year-old Manuel Velasquez Garcia dead in a crash (Bakersfield, CA)Nationwide Report

On Tuesday, authorities identified 54-year-old Ricardo Gomez Perez, of Healdsburg, and 44-year-old Manuel Velasquez Garcia, of Montclair, as the victims who lost their lives following a head-on collision Monday in Bakersfield. The fatal semi-truck crash took place on Interstate 5, south of Twisselman Road [...]

ksro.com

Healdsburg Man Dies in Head-On Truck Crash in Kern County

A 54-year-old Healdsburg man has died after a head-on crash in Kern County. On Monday afternoon, Ricardo Gomez Perez was driving his semi-truck southbound on Interstate 5 in the Lost Hills area when another semi driving northbound crossed the median and struck Perez. The crash resulted in the deaths of both Perez and the other driver, 44-year-old Manuel Velasquez Garcia of Montclair. No one else was involved in the crash. CHP is still investigating what caused Garcia to cross the median.
KERN COUNTY, CA
