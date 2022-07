The City of Sedalia has been selected as a recipient of a State of Missouri Community Development Block Grant (CDBG). A news release says the city’s recent application for Sidewalk Rehabilitation and Replacement has been approved by the Community Development Block Grant Program in the amount of $500,000. This grant, when combined with the city’s matching funds of $500,000 will result in the construction and repair of ADA compliant sidewalk, ramps, curbs and gutters. This grant allows the city to double its budget for sidewalks this fiscal year.

SEDALIA, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO