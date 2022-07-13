52 Days Away from Bama Kickoff: Harry Gilmer

It doesn't have to be Black History Month for us to recognize great individuals in Alabama. Dr. Liza Nicholson is simply Black Excellence. Liza is the Founder and Creator of All Rize, a not-for-profit and digital platform for promoting positive news and experiences through empowering resources on health, travel, and education. The platform allows for motivating articles and stories from the community that highlights positive resources that inspire and uplift. All Rize will also be providing scholarships in 2022 to first-generation college students who reside in the state of Alabama. Liza is also one of the founding board of directors and youth mentor for the Younger Women’s Task Force of Tuscaloosa, a not-for-profit affiliate organization focused on empowering women and girls, advocating for social justice, and promoting gender equality.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 11 DAYS AGO