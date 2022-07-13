ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Petition calls for resignation of three Tulsa Public Schools board members

By Spencer Humphrey, FOX23 News
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MD4ws_0ge78w4m00

TULSA, Okla. — A growing petition is calling for three Tulsa Public Schools (TPS) board members who voted down key agenda items at a board meeting Monday to resign, after those same board members called for the TPS superintendent’s resignation.

The Change.og petition claims board members E’Lena Ashley, Dr. Jerry Griffin and Jennettie Marshall are harming the district’s students and teachers after the board voted 3-3 Monday to not approve agenda items that included funding for school electric bills, bus fuel, reading tutors, wrap-around services and more.

They also voted down an agenda item which, if passed, would have approved the contracts for new teachers and staff the district has hired for the upcoming school year.

The three board members walked out of Monday’s meeting as Superintendent Dr. Deborah Gist used her allotted time to tell them why she believed their decisions would be catastrophic for the district.

“We are failing our students,” said Gist. “Right now all across the city we have principals who are panicking for their ability to staff their schools.”

In a Facebook Live after the meeting, Gist called on board members to rethink their decisions, and will readdress them in a specially-held meeting Thursday.

The board members called for Gist’s resignation on Tuesday. Gist has since said she she will not resign.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 8

DS Ford
3d ago

The superintendent has it right I don't understand the opposition except for people are not wanting our children to succeed

Reply
3
Vicki Gregory
3d ago

Let her go! Can't be too many signatures as they had a meeting Monday! SHE needs to go ahead and resign, especially since she now wants to be Governor.

Reply(4)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa Public School teachers voice concerns at board meeting

TULSA, Okla. — Before the Tulsa Public Schools board meeting Thursday afternoon, teachers met at the Tulsa Classroom Teachers Association to walk into the meeting together with signs and have their concerns heard. Between the back and forth with school board members and Superintendent Deborah Gist, president of TCTA...
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Tulsa, OK
Government
Tulsa, OK
Education
Local
Oklahoma Education
City
Tulsa, OK
pryorinfopub.com

Tulsa schools a winner in the federal COVID funding

(The Center Square) – Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has called for an audit of the spending of federal emergency COVID-19 money by the Tulsa Public Schools. Tulsa Public Schools received $205.3 million in federal COVID money, or $6,304 per pupil. Oklahoma's schools received $2.1 billion overall in pandemic relief funding. By comparison, Broken Arrow school district – 14 miles from Tulsa – received $26.6 million, or $1,432 per pupil.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Former Oklahoma State Auditor Outlines Process Ahead Of TPS Audit

As the state gets ready to audit Tulsa Public Schools, former state auditor Gary Jones explained what the process will look like. The state auditor's office said it would be inappropriate to comment during an ongoing investigation, so News On 6 spoke with Oklahoma’s previous state auditor to learn more about the process. Jones served as the State Auditor while Mary Fallin was governor from 2011 to 2019. He said getting an audit request directly from the governor does not happen often.
OKLAHOMA STATE
pryorinfopub.com

Tulsa school district says governor was wrong when he said it was closed 300 days during pandemic

(The Center Square) – Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt put out a news release in which he claimed Tulsa Public Schools had been closed due to the pandemic more than 300 days. "As one of the largest districts in the state, TPS received over $200 million in COVID federal relief funds," Stitt stated in the news release. "TPS also stayed closed the longest, over 300 days."
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tulsa Public Schools#Tps#Change Og#Cox Media Group
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Rogers Co. DA’s office requests OK AG investigate staff misconduct

CLAREMORE, Okla. — The Rogers County District Attorney’s Office has asked the Oklahoma Attorney Generals Office to look into possible misconduct among staff members. FOX23 called the Rogers County District Attorney’s Office Wednesday morning after receiving numerous tips from reliable sources that some assistant district attorneys had been suspended from their jobs.
ROGERS COUNTY, OK
tulsatoday.com

Stealing state site connects the dots

Launched the first of June, a new investigative site in Oklahoma connects the detailed dots on Oklahoma Political Power Players. From massive corruption within the state’s educational establishment to the cannabis industry’s growing influence, to the construction industry’s “big dog” ability to under bid, over bill and skate consequences apparently by political influence before and after elections, the The V1SUT Vantage series How to Steal a State names the players, follows the money and makes a compelling case that may, if major media and voters are awake, bring justice to Oklahoma. How to Steal a State also highlights election campaign finance reform desperately needed to separate dark money independent expenditures from “official” campaigns.
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
KFOR

Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office employee on leave after arrest

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office employee was placed on leave after she was arrested. Courtney Jordan, the Assistant Solicitor General & Tribal Liaison for the Oklahoma Attorney General, was involved in several crashes and a short police pursuit on Tuesday, according to Broken Arrow police.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KTUL

Are Oklahoma politics hurting business?

TULSA, Okla. — Despite losing out on a billion-dollar big for Panasonic, Gov. Kevin Stitt's office said he still believes Oklahoma can be top ten for business. The tech company picked Kansas, despite the Sooner State offering up to $700 million in rebates. It's not the only business to...
TULSA, OK
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

COVID-19 surging in Tulsa County as subvariants spread nationwide

TULSA, Okla. — COVID-19 numbers are rising across the U.S., including Tulsa County. The Tulsa Health Department put a notice out on Facebook on Thursday saying Tulsa County is back to being considered "high-risk" for transmission of the virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. THD requires masks in its facilities while the county is at this level.
TULSA COUNTY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Oklahoma Rural Water District 4 experiences low water pressure, asks resident to conserve water

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Oklahoma Rural Water District 4 (RWD 4) issued an alert due to low water and low water pressure throughout RWD 4. Thomas Faulk, the business manager for RWD 4, told FOX23 they are asking residents to participate in a voluntary water conservation. Faulk explained this means residents should cut down on nonessential water use, such as watering your grass, using your sprinkler system or filling your pools. Faulk added that household water uses, such as showers and drinking water, is considered essential and residents should still be able to use water for those needs.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
68K+
Followers
120K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy