Sheriff's Office Investigating Missing Person Case from Silver Creek

The Erie County Sheriff's Office says one of its deputies was hospitalized after he was overcome by fentanyl exposure in the Town of North Collins late Monday night. Deputies responded to a report of a vehicle off the roadway in the area of Belcher Road and New Oregon Road, where they saw a vehicle in a ditch, an unresponsive female in the front seat, and syringes on the floor. Deputies were able to get the female's attention, and she exited the vehicle. Deputy Bartholomew came across multiple syringes in her belongings while he was searching for her identification, and shortly after that, he began kneeling on the ground in discomfort. Deputies learned that there was fentanyl in the vehicle, and that Bartholomew was exposed to the substance. North Collins EMS personnel administered two doses of Narcan to Bartholomew, and he was transported to a Buffalo hospital for evaluation and further treatment. He was released Tuesday morning. The passenger in the vehicle, 31-year-old Megan Duncan, was hospitalized for treatment of minor injuries she suffered in the crash. Duncan, who has outstanding warrants out of the Town of Amherst, will be released to police custody following her treatment.

NORTH COLLINS, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO