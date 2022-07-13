ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver Creek, NY

Sheriff's Office Investigating Missing Person Case from Silver Creek

chautauquatoday.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious missing person case involving a Silver Creek woman who has not been seen in 46 years. Judith Threlkeld was first reported missing to the Silver Creek Police Department on March...

chautauquatoday.com

chautauquatoday.com

Silver Creek Man Charged After Using Rubber Mallet in Altercation

A Silver Creek man is facing a charge of 2nd-degree harassment after an investigation into a reported altercation late Friday night. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to a residence in Silver Creek at about 11:00 PM and discovered that 21-year-old Zachary Roche allegedly struck a person by throwing a rubber mallet at them. Roche was taken into custody and later given an appearance ticket for Hanover Town Court.
SILVER CREEK, NY
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office actively investigating missing person case from 1976

MAYVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office announced it is actively investigating a missing person case from 1976. The sheriff's office said on March 8, 1976 22-year-old Judith Threlkeld was reported missing to the Silver Creek Police Department. She was last seen walking home on Central Avenue after leaving the Anderson-Lee Library wearing blue jeans, a khaki shirt, a blue sweater, a navy blue suede coat, snow boots and carrying a brown purse. The Silver Creek Police Department investigated her disappearance for several years but was unable to locate her.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
explore venango

State Police Calls: Lost Wallet Leads to Suspicious Transactions

Area state police responded to the following incidents:. On June 21, Franklin-based State Police troopers made contact with a known 25-year-old Seneca man, who advised that he lost his wallet a few days prior and discovered that there were suspicious transactions on his bank card. Police say the financial loss...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
Chautauqua, NY
Silver Creek, NY
Chautauqua County, NY
Silver Creek, NY
Chautauqua County, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Law Enforcement Gather to Remember Captain Bentley

Several law enforcement officers, along with family and friends, gathered in Jamestown on Friday to pay their last respects to a longtime member of the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Department. A funeral service was held at the First Lutheran Church for Captain David Bentley, who passed away on July 9th at the age of 62 after an incident on Chautauqua Lake. Sheriff Jim Quattrone, who was among the speakers, said many of the officers in attendance have benefited from Captain Bentley's official and "unofficial" training...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Silver Creek Resident Facing Charges in Physical Altercation

A report of an unwanted person in Silver Creek late Wednesday afternoon resulted in the arrest of a village resident. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to a residence on Adams Street just before 6:00 PM. An investigation determined that 34-year-old Jonathan Cuthbert allegedly engaged in a physical altercation with another person. Deputies add that during the incident, Cuthbert damaged property that did not belong to him. He was taken into custody and transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment on charges of 4th-degree criminal mischief and 2nd-degree harassment. He will answer the charges in Hanover Town Court at a later date.
SILVER CREEK, NY
YourErie

Chautauqua County Sheriff Captain remembered

Longtime Chautauqua County Sheriff Captain David Bentley was laid to rest on July 15 after drowning in Chautauqua Lake on July 9. Law enforcement stood side by side as one last salute was given to the captain. Chautauqua County Sheriff James Quattrone spoke about how they are remembering Bentley in the office. “We’re telling a […]
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
YourErie

State Police searching for missing Fairview man

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a missing man from Fairview Township. State Police reported on July 13 that Rickey Scott, 49, of Fairview Township has been missing since June 23 around 8:30 p.m. Police describe Scott as an African American man, 6 feet, 5 inches, 260...
FAIRVIEW, PA
WBEN 930AM

Buffalo Police recover rifles, cocaine in July 14 search warrant

Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - The Buffalo Police Department announced on Friday the findings of a search warrant conducted Thursday on Heussy Avenue. Police recovered a loaded M4/AR-15 style rifle, 10 additional rifles, more than half a kilogram of cocaine, and $4,600 cash. One of the rifles recovered during Thursday's search warrant was an illegal weapon.
BUFFALO, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Brocton Man Accused of Making Death Threat in Altercation

A late night altercation in the Town of Portland on Thursday led to the arrest of a Brocton man. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies were called to a residence on Thayer Road shortly after 11:45 PM. An investigation found that 62-year-old Richard Superdock allegedly threatened to kill someone during the incident. He is also alleged to have caused damage to property. While deputies took Superdock into custody, they also discovered a small quantity of a controlled substance in his possession. Superdock was transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment on charges of 2nd-degree aggravated harassment, 4th-degree criminal mischief, and 7th-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
BROCTON, NY
YourErie

Search continues for missing boater in Lake Erie

It has now been more than a week since a boater went missing in Lake Erie, and there’s still no sign of him. We called the Coast Guard and the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office for an update, but have not heard back from either at this time. The search began July 7 about a half […]
ACCIDENTS
chautauquatoday.com

Stolen Vehicle Investigation Results in Arrest of Randolph Teen

The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office has charged a teenager after an investigation an incident from last Friday involving a stolen vehicle in the Town of Randolph. Deputies arrested a 16-year-old female Wednesday morning at the Randolph Children's Home. The unidentified juvenile was arraigned on a charge of 4th-degree grand larceny in Cattaraugus County Youth Part Court and referred to Cattaraugus County Family Court for further proceedings.
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Dunkirk Trio Receive Prison Sentences in County Court

Three Dunkirk men were sentenced Thursday in Chautauqua County Court by Judge David Foley to state prison terms on felony charges. Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt says the Dunkirk Police Department investigated the cases involving all three men and assisted in the prosecution. 32-year-old Erick Threatt was sentenced to...
DUNKIRK, NY
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

Police search for missing 16-year-old from Buffalo

Buffalo Police say they need help looking for a missing 16-year-old. Police say Direll Donte Jackson-Downey has autism and may be in need of medical attention. He was last seen on Deshler Street in Buffalo just after midnight Friday morning. Police say he was wearing a red and pink t-shirt shirt, blue jeans, and black sneakers.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo police looking for missing teen with autism

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police are looking for help finding a missing 16-year-old with autism. Direll Donte Jackson-Downey is six feet tall and weighs approximately 120 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes. The New York State Missing Persons Clearinghouse says Direll was last seen on Deshler...
BUFFALO, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Erie County Sheriff's Deputy Overcome by Fentanyl Exposure in North Collins

The Erie County Sheriff's Office says one of its deputies was hospitalized after he was overcome by fentanyl exposure in the Town of North Collins late Monday night. Deputies responded to a report of a vehicle off the roadway in the area of Belcher Road and New Oregon Road, where they saw a vehicle in a ditch, an unresponsive female in the front seat, and syringes on the floor. Deputies were able to get the female's attention, and she exited the vehicle. Deputy Bartholomew came across multiple syringes in her belongings while he was searching for her identification, and shortly after that, he began kneeling on the ground in discomfort. Deputies learned that there was fentanyl in the vehicle, and that Bartholomew was exposed to the substance. North Collins EMS personnel administered two doses of Narcan to Bartholomew, and he was transported to a Buffalo hospital for evaluation and further treatment. He was released Tuesday morning. The passenger in the vehicle, 31-year-old Megan Duncan, was hospitalized for treatment of minor injuries she suffered in the crash. Duncan, who has outstanding warrants out of the Town of Amherst, will be released to police custody following her treatment.
NORTH COLLINS, NY

