The 21st annual fundraising Cops Cycling for Survivors bicycle ride around Indiana entered the Region this morning Friday, July 15th, traveling from South Bend to Merrillville; the next leg July 16th heads from Merrillville to Kentland. Their motto is “Riding to Remember” and each year they honor officers who’ve died in the line of duty throughout Indiana’s history. A Facebook update said due to the incoming storm and logistics they loaded up the cyclists for safety concerns. They were continuing to make several stops in LaPorte County this morning to pay their respects to fallen officers.

MERRILLVILLE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO