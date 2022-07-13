ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loves Park, IL

Country star Justin Moore to perform at Rivets Stadium

By John Clark
 3 days ago

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Country singer Justin Moore is set to perform at Rivets Stadium in September.

Moore’s “Small Town USA” hit number one on the country music charts in 2009, and his “If Heaven Wasn’t So Far Way” landed at number one in 2011.

He was named New Artist of the Year at the ACM Awards after releasing his third album, “Off the Beaten Path.”

The New York Times hailed Moore as proof that “old forms can stand even stronger with injections of new ideas,” while Billboard celebrated his “down-home personality and wry sense of humor,” and Rolling Stone praised the “upbeat mix of contemporary country and honest twang that he perfected.”

Moore will perform at Rivets Stadium on Saturday, September 3rd at 6 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 15th at 10 a.m.

