Pennsylvania State

Municipalities in Pennsylvania can now prohibit or restrict the use of fireworks

morethanthecurve.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernor Tom Wolf recently signed a bill that changes the law for fireworks in Pennsylvania. In 2017, the state loosened the laws involving fireworks and that has driven constant complaints about the impact on pets, those with PTSD, and generally becoming an ongoing nuisance....

morethanthecurve.com

abc27.com

Changes coming to Pennsylvania marijuana law

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has signed a law that authorizes certain financial institutions to work with legitimate cannabis-related businesses, primarily medical marijuana operators. House Bill 331 allows an authorized financial institution to provide services for legitimate cannabis-related businesses and their business associates. The bill also...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Endangered Species in Pennsylvania, according to the Pennsylvania Game Commission

(WHTM) – Twenty-three species are considered an endangered species in Pennsylvania. According to the Pennsylvania Game Commission, you can help endangered and threatened species and declining wildlife populations recover through a variety of actions, ranging from learning more about them and making habitat improvements to reporting sightings and participating in surveys.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Plymouth, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
West Conshohocken, PA
WGAL

Pennsylvania making election changes

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania is setting aside $45 million in grants to help fund county election boards. In turn, counites can no longer receive private dollars to help fund elections. News 8's Tom Lehman was at the state Capitol and has the details on the change. You can watch...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MyChesCo

MCBH Drexeline Plaza LP to Restrict Several State Highways for Construction Work in Delaware County

DELAWARE COUNTY, PA — MCBH Drexeline Plaza LP is planning lane closures on several state highways in Springfield and Upper Darby townships, Delaware County, beginning Monday, July 18, for construction activities, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. The closures will be in place Mondays through Fridays from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM through Wednesday, November 23.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

State Police announces firearm purchase denial investigations

(Harrisburg, PA) – Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced the number of firearm purchase denials and subsequent investigations for the second quarter of 2022. According to the release, the Pennsylvania Instant Check System (PICS) is used by county sheriffs, Philadelphia police, and licensed firearms dealers to determine if someone can legally acquire a license to carry, or […]
HARRISBURG, PA
sanatogapost.com

H&K Issues Annual Notice on Sanatoga Quarry Blasting

SANATOGA PA – An annual blasting notice required by state law has been published for the Sanatoga Quarry and Asphalt operations, formerly known as “Pottstown Trap Rock – Sanatoga Quarry,” owned by contractor and construction materials supplier H&K Group Inc. It’s intended to advise local residents of conditions and procedures involving explosive blasting at the 394 S. Sanatoga Rd. site.
SANATOGA, PA
Person
Tom Wolf
6abc Action News

Pa. Department of State sues Berks, 2 other counties over counting mail-in ballots

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania -- Pennsylvania's elections agency sued three Republican-controlled county governments on Tuesday, seeking to force their election boards to report primary results that include ballots with undated exterior envelopes - the subject of several other lawsuits. The Department of State sued Lancaster, Berks and Fayette counties in Commonwealth Court,...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

What is the Pennsylvania motto?

(WHTM) – The Pennsylvania state motto “Virtue, liberty, and independence” appears across the commonwealth. The Pennsylvania motto can be seen on the state flag, coat of arms, and the state quarter. Pennsylvania’s coat of arms is called “one of the most familiar” of the state’s emblems, featuring...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
buckscountyherald.com

Pennsylvania Republican leaders endorse Josh Shapiro for governor

Last week, in the first wave of Republican endorsements, nine Pennsylvania Republican leaders announced their endorsement of Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s campaign for governor of Pennsylvania. This group of Republican endorsers for Shapiro includes former Congressmen Charlie Dent of Lehigh County and Jim Greenwood of Bucks County. “I have...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Wolf signs bill giving tax cuts to Pennsylvania military members

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WBRE/WYOU)— Representative Jack Rader (R) announced that Governor Wolf signed a law that would provide an estate tax exemption for military members in Pennsylvania on July 14. The new law, sponsored by Rader, provides an exemption from the state “Inheritance Tax” for property transferred from a military member who died as a result […]
erienewsnow.com

New Pennsylvania Law Goes Into Effect In 60 Days

ERIE, Pa. (Eire News Now) – We’ve all seen it before, snow or ice flies off vehicles and lands on the car behind or beside them. Because of this, drivers hate driving in the winter. That’s why on Monday, Pennsylvania passed Christine’s Law. The law requires...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Lancaster Farming

Pennsylvania’s Last Avian Influenza Control Area Released

Pennsylvania’s last control area from the spring avian influenza outbreak was lifted July 14. Nan Hanshaw, chief of the Animal Health Division at the state Department of Agriculture, announced the move in an email to poultry industry stakeholders. Poultry farms surrounding the Lancaster County site are no longer required...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

PA Attorney General Josh Shapiro fires 'warning shot' to states regarding abortion access

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Abortion restrictions and bans have gone into effect in Pennsylvania's neighboring states to the west, including Ohio and West Virginia. On Thursday, during a visit to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Attorney General Josh Shapiro fired what he called a "warning shot" to those states against trying to prosecute people who cross state lines to receive an abortion. Shapiro said if those states try to conduct any investigation on a person coming to Pennsylvania for an abortion, the state will simply not comply.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania sues 3 counties over counting mail-in ballots

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania’s elections agency is suing three Republican-controlled county governments to force their election boards to report primary results to include ballots with undated exterior envelopes. Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts. The Department of State on Tuesday sued Fayette, Lancaster and...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wskg.org

Pennsylvania legislature approves a new home repair assistance program

WHYY – Pennsylvanians will soon be able to get state assistance to pay for home repairs, thanks to a new program that lawmakers passed Friday as part of the state budget. The program represents an unusual victory for progressive Democrats, and is a rare example of bipartisanship in Harrisburg’s Republican-controlled legislature.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

Police Can Now Confiscate Illegal ATVs, Dirt Bikes On Pennsylvania Roads

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police can now confiscate ATVs and dirt bikes operated illegally on public roads in Pennsylvania. On Wednesday, Gov. Tom Wolf signed a bill amending the current law. This has been a growing issue in Philadelphia. “This bill’s swift passage and enactment into law recognizes the growing danger illegal dirt bike and ATV usage is presenting on our roadways,” state Sen. Pat Browne, who authored the bill, said. “We have seen countless incidences of the property being destroyed, injuries to pedestrians and the tragic loss of life of innocent bystanders due to these reckless actions. I want to thank my colleagues in the General Assembly and the Governor for their support to give law enforcement the tools necessary to keep these vehicles off the streets.” The bill also says ATVs and dirt bikes cannot be operated on sidewalks, in bike lanes, on shoulders, or on berms.

