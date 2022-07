NEW YORK (77WABC) — The Omicron subvariant BA.5 now accounts for most New York City COVID-19 cases, and all five boroughs are seeing skyrocketing transmission rates. Reinfection risk is also up and may be connected to the strain. Health officials say people who have had COVID-19 before and been vaccinated may not even experience symptoms.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO