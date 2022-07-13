My Lou: Cleaning up the streets of East St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman is being charged with first-degree robbery in connection with a bank heist in St. Louis County Tuesday morning. The robbery happened at the U.S. Bank in the 11000 block of Larimore Road at 9:30 a.m. Police said after an investigation, they found that Anastacia Washington, 35, went into the bank and passed a threatening note announcing a robbery before getting away with about $6,000.
ST. LOUIS — A group of nurses who worked at the historic Homer G. Phillips Hospital in north St. Louis has spent years asking a controversial developer not to name his urgent care center after it. But now their patience is up. The group filed suit this week accusing...
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating after a 26-year-old man went on a violent crime spree in St. Charles and was shot and killed by another citizen early Saturday morning. The crime spree started at a Mobile On the Run in the 1400 block of S. Fifth Street...
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – An accident with injuries happened early Friday morning in East St. Louis. A driver crashed into a guardrail just after midnight on I-255 South near State Street. A medical helicopter took one victim to a hospital. The victim’s condition is unknown at this time. FOX 2 will continue to update this […]
As steelworkers at the U.S. Steel plant in Granite City face potential job losses in about two years, the chair of the Madison County board wants them to know the county stands ready to help. Kurt Prenzler says if U.S. Steel quits making steel and sells its blast furnaces to...
ST. LOUIS – A man was shot and killed Friday in the Lasalle Park neighborhood of St. Louis. Police say a 35-year-old man died in the shooting, which reportedly happened in the 1300 block of South 10th Street. Investigators found the victim in the 1200 block of South Eighth...
ST. LOUIS — Three teenagers were taken into custody after being treated at Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital for gunshot wounds they sustained while riding in a stolen car. In an incident report, St. Louis police said they were called to Cardinal Glennon at around 11:50 Saturday night. The three...
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- An inmate at the St. Louis County jail in downtown Clayton died Saturday morning, a county spokesperson said. Donald Matthews, 59, was found on the floor of his cell around 9 a.m. Jail staff called for emergency assistance and Matthews was taken to the hospital. He was pronounced dead there around 9:45 a.m.
