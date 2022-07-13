My Lou: Cleaning up the streets of East St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman is being charged with first-degree robbery in connection with a bank heist in St. Louis County Tuesday morning. The robbery happened at the U.S. Bank in the 11000 block of Larimore Road at 9:30 a.m. Police said after an investigation, they found that Anastacia Washington, 35, went into the bank and passed a threatening note announcing a robbery before getting away with about $6,000.

SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO ・ 14 HOURS AGO