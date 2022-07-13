ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

My Lou: Cleaning up the streets of East St. Louis

KSDK
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are people in St. Louis who want...

www.ksdk.com

KMOV

Woman charged in St. Louis County bank robbery

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman is being charged with first-degree robbery in connection with a bank heist in St. Louis County Tuesday morning. The robbery happened at the U.S. Bank in the 11000 block of Larimore Road at 9:30 a.m. Police said after an investigation, they found that Anastacia Washington, 35, went into the bank and passed a threatening note announcing a robbery before getting away with about $6,000.
FOX 2

Helicopter takes East St. Louis crash victim to hospital

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – An accident with injuries happened early Friday morning in East St. Louis. A driver crashed into a guardrail just after midnight on I-255 South near State Street. A medical helicopter took one victim to a hospital. The victim’s condition is unknown at this time. FOX 2 will continue to update this […]
advantagenews.com

Madison County seeks to help U.S. Steel workers transition

As steelworkers at the U.S. Steel plant in Granite City face potential job losses in about two years, the chair of the Madison County board wants them to know the county stands ready to help. Kurt Prenzler says if U.S. Steel quits making steel and sells its blast furnaces to...
KMOV

St. Louis County jail inmate dies

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- An inmate at the St. Louis County jail in downtown Clayton died Saturday morning, a county spokesperson said. Donald Matthews, 59, was found on the floor of his cell around 9 a.m. Jail staff called for emergency assistance and Matthews was taken to the hospital. He was pronounced dead there around 9:45 a.m.

