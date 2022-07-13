Man dead after being hit by a vehicle on Highway 1 in Daly City (Daly City, CA)

SAN MATEO (KPIX) -- A jewelry show that was supposed to travel from the Bay Area to Southern California was disrupted by a multimillion dollar heist along the way.A number of vendors say their entire life work is gone -- stolen from an armored truck. Those vendors claim the total loss in the heist is estimated to be as much as $150 million.One of the jewelers whose one-of-a-kind valuables were among the pricey jewels stolen from a Brinks truck in northern Los Angeles County, shared photos of his inventory with KPIX."My life. That's how I live. That's how I feed...

SAN MATEO, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO