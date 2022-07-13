Man dead after being hit by a vehicle on Highway 1 in Daly City (Daly City, CA)
Nationwide Report
On Monday morning, a man lost his life after getting struck by a vehicle on fog-shrouded state Highway 1 in Daly City. As per the initial information, the fatal pedestrian accident took place just after 5 a.m. in the northbound lanes of the freeway near Interstate Highway 280, where there was heavy fog in the area [...]
