Man arrested for June shooting on Remington St. in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Kendre Preston was sentenced to 10 to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter, gun charges, and vehicular manslaughter. In January, Preston's SUV was clocked at 76 miles per hour when he ran a red light on downtown Rochester and crashed into a car, killing the driver, Benjie Martinez. That was at the intersection of East Main Street and St. Paul Street.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - The Rochester Police Department says a police sergeant was injured in a crash in the city overnight. It happened just before 10 at Plymouth Avenue and Jay Street. The sergeant, in an unmarked car, was driving through the intersection when he was hit by a car that ran a red light.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A Rochester man is in the hospital after being stabbed on Lake Avenue Thursday night. Rochester Police Officers responded at approximately 8:25 p.m. to the 500 block of Lake Avenue for the report of a fight with weapons. When they arrived, officers located man who...
Seneca Falls Police report the arrest of Rachel Nguyen of Waterloo Saturday around 12:45a after arriving at a local residence where there was a screaming woman outside. During investigation by law enforcement, she threatened a man and resisted arrest, attempting to kick officers. Nguyen was charged with two counts of...
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Rochester Police are on scene of a homicide on the 200 block of Wellington Ave. The call came in around 9:45 a.m. for a possible person shot and ongoing shots fired. Police found a man, believed to be in his 20s, dead behind a house after...
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - A Rochester man was gunned down while walking on Wellington Avenue Friday morning. Investigators say 22-year old Shaquan Parker from Rochester was targeted when he was shot. This shooting is the city's 38th homicide, and people in the community say their scared for their safety. "It's...
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Shots were fired after a large fight near the Edgerton Rec Center in Rochester Thursday night. Rochester Police say they were called to the area just after 8:30 p.m. for a fight between a large group of people. While a car was leaving the scene shots were fired hitting another vehicle. No injuries were reported.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - A Wyoming County man has pleaded guilty to repeated sexual conduct against a child. Craig Poler, a 34 year old who lived in Castile at the time, admitted to engaging in multiple sexual acts with a child under the age of 13 between January 2020 and January of this year.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Rochester Police say a 47-year-old man was stabbed Wednesday night on Hudson Ave. RPD was called to the 800 block around 10:20 p.m. They found the victim with a stab wound to the upper body. He was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
In today’s episode of Cops Really Do Just Think They Can Do Whatever The Hell They Want, Don’t They? a police detective has been put on desk duty while he’s under investigation over what appeared to be an aggressive attempt at arresting an EMT inside the emergency area of a hospital in Rochester, New York.
A Rochester teen has been sentenced in a 3-year-old homicide. Keith Rodney, now 18, will serve 17 1/3 years to life. He was found guilty last month of second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of 31-year-old Alton Carelock Junior on Mohawk Street in June of 2019. A second suspect, Ronell...
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - As of the start of this week, RPD has collected 420 guns so far this year. Some of those people just turn in, others confiscated after a crime, and maybe even stolen from a legal gun owner. But what happens then?. Phil asked me: "A couple...
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Rochester police made an arrest in two robberies they say are connected on Thursday. The first one happened on June 28 at Canandaigua National Bank on Mount Hope Avenue. Police say the suspects took off in a stolen car that ended up crashing. A 16-year-old...
CHILI, N.Y. (WHEC) - CHILI, N.Y. (WHEC) - A motorcycle and a car collided in Chili, killing the driver of the motorcycle. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened at 9 p.m. Friday. Authorities say the driver of the car, an 18-year-old woman, was traveling west on Morgan...
GENESEO, N.Y. (WHEC) - Livingston County just got a new tool to increase safety at the jail. This full-body scanner can detect weapons, drugs, cell phones and other contraband. Sheriff Tom Dougherty says dangerous contraband is always a concern in jails. This equipment, he says, will increase safety and security...
