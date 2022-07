Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. John (Jack) Ware Dill, 94, of Taylorsville, MS passed away on Wednesday July 13, 2022 at his home in Taylorsville. Funeral services will be at Colonial Chapel in Taylorsville. Visitation will be held Saturday July 16, 2022 from 5pm-8pm with the service on Sunday July 17, 2022 at 2pm in Colonial Chapel. Dr. Rory M. Dill will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Taylorsville is in charge of arrangements. 601-785-6564.

