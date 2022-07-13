Well Black Woman Market

It’s no secret that white men have historically dominated the STEM [science, technology, engineering, and mathematics] field, but Winnie Karanja and her team at Represented Collective are looking to change the conversation when it comes to who we speak of as legendary in the STEM fields. It all started with “Legendary,” a collection of cards that illustrate and narrate the story of women, especially women of color, across the history of STEM in a way that evokes inspiration and recognition, and opens lines of question into their experiences and contributions.

