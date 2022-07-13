ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Well Black Woman Market

By Madison365 staff
Madison365
Madison365
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Foundation for Black Women’s Wellness will host Well Black Woman Market on Saturday, July 30, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Come shop, mingle and support...

madison365.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Madison365

Briarpatch CEO Gloria Reyes resigns to explore new opportunities

Briarpatch Youth Services CEO Gloria Reyes has resigned “to explore new leadership opportunities,” the organization announced in a press release Wednesday. Her resignation will take effect July 29. In a message to Madison365, Reyes declined to say where she’s going next, but said an announcement would come “when...
MADISON, WI
Madison365

Saturday’s 8th Annual Urban League Unity Picnic will be held on Madison’s west side

The Annual Unity Picnic, a free and family-friendly community event with food, music, activities for kids and adults, and more, is moving west this year. Saturday’s event, normally held in the parking lot behind the Urban League of Greater Madison on Park Street, will be held at the Urban League Southwest Madison Employment Center, across the street from Elver Park on Madison’s west side.
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Society
Madison, WI
Society
City
Madison, WI
Madison365

Tonight’s “Legendary: An Evening of Celebration” will continue critical conversations on broadening racial and gender equity in STEM

It’s no secret that white men have historically dominated the STEM [science, technology, engineering, and mathematics] field, but Winnie Karanja and her team at Represented Collective are looking to change the conversation when it comes to who we speak of as legendary in the STEM fields. It all started with “Legendary,” a collection of cards that illustrate and narrate the story of women, especially women of color, across the history of STEM in a way that evokes inspiration and recognition, and opens lines of question into their experiences and contributions.
MADISON, WI
Madison365

Madison community pours in support to help Chef Thony “Mango Man” Clarke after severe car accident

Beloved Madison Chef Thony “Mango Man” Clarke, owner of the Café Costa Rica food cart and Mango Man Sauce line, was involved in a severe and scary car accident last Friday that totaled his car, left him shaken up and has significantly set him back from running his businesses that so many Madisonians love. His best friend, Tony Roman, wants to make sure that he’s able to get back on his feet, and so far, the Madison community, has been chipping in to help.
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Women#Racism#Black Woman
Madison365

Wisconsin Historical Society to host Madison Black History Walking Tour on Saturday

Madison’s Black history is something that has long been underspoken and under-observed, but the Wisconsin Historical Society and the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County are collaborating to bring new light to the city’s rich Black past. Tanika Apaloo, community programs coordinator at the Wisconsin Historical Society Museum, is looking to take a hands-on approach to exploring Madison’s Black history with the Madison Black History Walking Tour on Saturday, July 9.
MADISON, WI
Madison365

Wisconsin Leadership Summit returns in-person in Madison October 10-11

The 2022 Wisconsin Leadership Summit will take place October 10 and 11 at the Madison Concourse Hotel, organizers announced today. The conference, hosted by 365 Media Foundation and presented by UW Credit Union, is Wisconsin’s premier professional development, networking and community-building event for people of color. It will feature more than 20 panels on topics from entrepreneurship to health care to education, all tackled by panelists who are all people of color.
MADISON, WI
Madison365

Forward Madison partners with Special Olympics, signs 17 to “Unified Team”

Forward Madison FC on Wednesday signed 17 players to short-term contracts to play on its Unified Team in a two-game series against Union Omaha of USL League One. The Unified Team is a partnership with Special Olympics Wisconsin. Roughly half of the players on the new team have developmental disabilities and half do not, serving as “partner players.” The Forward Madison Unified Team mirrors similar programs at schools in DeForest, Columbus and McFarland, who all field unified teams in a number of sports.
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Fashion
Madison365

Ebony Rose named to lead Wingra School

Ebony Rose has been named the first Black head of school at Wingra School, the progressive K-8 school on Madison’s near west side. The Kansas City native most recently worked in Sun Prairie as a Dean of Students following stints in teaching and administration in Milwaukee, Chicago and Kansas City since earning his degree from the University of Louisville in 2009.
MADISON, WI
Madison365

It’s Only 10 Minutes: July 13

We’re back! And maybe slightly sunburned. Guess what else is back? The Wisconsin Leadership Summit, October 10 & 11, in Madison. On the podcast today, we have the details on that plus Madison College’s new women’s basketball coach and the latest COVID data.
MADISON, WI
Madison365

Intergenerational Day of Dance and Drumming

Intergenerational Day of Dance and Drumming will be held Saturday, July 30, 1-7:30 p.m. at MYArts-Madison’s Youth Arts Center. Join Drum Power for an intergenerational day of dance and drumming for the entire community—young, old, and in between. Attendance is open to all! Every age and ability are welcome.
MADISON, WI
Madison365

Latino Business Excellence Award Gala

Latino Business Excellence Award Gala will take place Saturday, Aug. 13, 6 p.m. at the Monona Terrace Community and Convention Center. If you or your organization are interested in sponsoring this event please contact Gregg our Gala coordinator at Gregg@lccwi.org. Registration, ticket pricing, and more information to come.
MONONA, WI
Madison365

Madison365 Week in Review for July 2

Here are our most popular stories of the week, brought to you by the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County’s White Party, featuring Gladys Knight, Dru Hill and much more July 16!. We published our third annual list of the state’s most influential Asian American leaders. and...
DANE COUNTY, WI
Madison365

Madison365

Madison, WI
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
330K+
Views
ABOUT

Madison365 uses excellent journalism to start conversations, find real and lasting solutions, build community, invite action and encourage emerging leaders in Greater Madison’s communities of color, and to foster dialog between members of diverse communities.

 https://madison365.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy