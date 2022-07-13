Farmville Future Land Use Plan focuses on balanced development, infrastructure repairs

Farmville’s Future Land Use Map, a component of the Comprehensive Future Land Use Plan. Contributed image

FARMVILLE — The Farmville Board of Commissioners got a look at an updated comprehensive land use plan at its June 27 meeting.

The updated plan will provide guidance on land use, economic development, recreation and infrastructure decisions for at least the next decade.

Jake Petrosky, a planning manager at Stewart’s Municipal Planning and Mobility Practice, began working with the town last May to develop a plan replacing the 2006 document.

The update process began by gathering input from community members, stakeholders and steering committee members. A community survey ran for five months, asking residents to share their vision, goals and priorities for Farmville.

Two public workshops were held to discuss topics such as restoration and historical preservation, parks and recreation preferences, improving streetscapes and addressing drainage issues. An additional stakeholder interview took place in January to gather input from south Farmville residents. The H.B. Sugg Charitable Organization and the Farmville Housing Authority also were consulted during the community engagement phase.

“Public input was a really big part of this. This plan is meant to be done periodically and it’s meant to be a community conversation about what is working well in Farmville, what we are proud of, what has happened in the past and the emerging issues that we need to address,” Petrosky said.

One of the questions the residents were asked was, “As the town grows, what type of development would help balance out what already is here?” The 158 participants overwhelmingly favored small-scale retail stores and restaurants, parks and recreation, single-family homes and hotels and lodging.

The survey also asked residents to share some of the issues facing the community. They listed a lack of housing options, aging infrastructure, stormwater issues and unequal development in the north and south parts of town.

Petrosky shared the major goals of the plan, which he said came from community feedback.

“Encouraging well-planned, high-quality, balanced, residential and nonresidential development; providing efficient and well-maintained infrastructure that will serve current needs and can be expanded to meet new growth; encouraging equitable employment growth opportunities for current and future residents focusing on industrial and business development and providing Farmville residents with a mix of cultural and recreational activities for all ages that make Farmville a good place to raise a family and lead an active life,” were some of the goals he named.

Another major part of the development was analyzing the previous land use plan and studying the town’s current land supply, natural resources, environmental constraints, parks, population and employment. A future land use map was developed using the information gathered from the analysis combined with the community-proposed goals.

A few recommendations from the plan:

Housing

Encourage high-quality, planned residential development around Farmville Central High School and Farmville Middle School.

Consider using town-owned land for affordable housing or workforce housing projects.

Preserve existing affordable housing by pursuing grants for housing rehabilitation and weatherization.

Land use and development

Remove barriers and continue incentives to encourage building reuse and rehabilitation downtown.

Consider methods to allow flexibility for more small-scale neighborhood commercial development.

Encourage new restaurants, stores and programs that increase access to healthy foods. Partner with Pitt County to increase food options at schools, childcare centers and convenience stores.

Economic development

Consider partnerships to develop coworking/business incubator space in downtown Farmville.

Deploy Wi-Fi in key areas like the town commons, the community center and Bennett Park.

Continue to promote the town as a great place to raise a family and retire. Continue promoting the Dogwood Festival, the Farmville Community Arts Council activities and the May Museum and Park.

Infrastructure

Prioritize the repair and/or replacement of aging water and sewer lines and continue to evaluate wastewater infiltration and inflow to prepare for system maintenance needs.

Continue street repairs according to the priority schedule and update the schedule accordingly.

Maintain stormwater drains to prevent flooding and continue to improve existing stormwater and drainage issues.

Transportation

Prioritize walkability downtown and in nearby neighborhoods by requiring new developments and roadway improvements to include sidewalk connections and installation or repair of adjacent curb ramps and crosswalks.

Enhance walkability by ensuring sidewalks and curb ramps are ADA compliant. Sidewalk gaps along Main Street and key side streets should be filled.

Work with Pitt Area Transit, Greenville Area Transit and Wilson County Transportation to coordinate a shuttle or micro-transit link between Wilson, Farmville and Greenville.

Downtown

Continue encouraging upper-story residential development downtown.

Improve lighting, signage, beautification, street trees, furnishings, crosswalks and sidewalks at gateways into downtown.

Civic involvement

Enhance relationships with South Farmville residents to help prioritize improvements for neighborhoods.

Meet with property owners and civic groups after major plans are approved to discuss individual actions that could assist in implementing recommendations.

Partner with H.B. Sugg Organization to enhance opportunities for resident involvement and its restoration and reuse.

Other actions:

The board issued a proclamation declaring the month of July Parks and Recreation Month.

