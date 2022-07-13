Farkas: State budget adjustments include funds for local priorities

The $29.7 billion adjusted budget Gov. Roy Cooper signed on July 11 includes funding for multiple projects in Pitt County.

State Rep. Brian Farkas said at least $4.2 million in additional direct investment into Pitt County was included in the budget, supplementing the $315 million secured in last year’s 2021-23 biennium state budget.

“The 2022 Appropriations Act is not perfect, but it does make worthwhile investments in Pitt County’s future that I’m proud to be a part of,” Farkas said. “I’ve worked hard to incorporate as many bipartisan investments as I can into this year’s budget and believe we are continuing to move our area forward.”

Farkas, who represents southern Pitt County's District 9, was among 20 Democrats who joined with 60 Republicans in the state House to vote for the budget. Republican Rep. Chris Humphrey also voted for the budget as did state Democratic Sen. Don Davis. Rep. Kandie Smith voted against it.

Up to $3 million was authorized for the East Carolina University Center for Telemedicine and Digital Healthcare Access. ECU will integrate all of its existing telehealth programs within the new, first-of-its-kind center, which will focus on enhancing patient care and access to service, educating and training the next generation of providers.

Center staff also will research clinical outcomes, social determinants of health, models of care delivery, and technology innovation. Integrating the school’s different telehealth programs into one center presents opportunities for more efficient operations for ECU and taxpayers, Farkas said.

The budget also contains a $1 billion stabilization and inflation reserve to protect capital projects like the Brody School of Medicine’s new facility from rising construction costs. Farkas said while there are no new estimated construction costs for the new medical school, projects across the state have seen increased costs.

“It was prudent to create an account offset for any unanticipated higher bids and keep projects on schedule, especially large projects like the new Brody School of Medicine,” he said.

Last year, the budget allocated $4 million for the design and construction of a food commercialization center outside of Ayden. The modified budget provides $500,000 for operational costs. Farkas said this should be the last appropriation for the project which will need to be self-financing going forward.

Aces for Autism is scheduled to receive $250,000 to put toward capital improvements to its Ron and Rose Bowen Family Autism Campus on Worthington Road. “The campus will provide treatment, care, educational, and recreational space for children and families affected by autism,” Farkas said.

The Community Foundation of NC East will receive $100,000 for hyperbaric oxygen therapy for veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder.

Hyperbaric oxygen therapy involves breathing pure oxygen in a pressurized setting, according to the Mayo Clinic. It’s been used for years to treat decompression sickness and treat wounds. Research shows that among individuals with PTSD or traumatic brain injury, the therapy includes the brain’s ability to form new connections, which helps it heal.

Farkas said hyperbaric oxygen therapy is underway because of a $150,000 investment from the state last year. “This additional $100,000 is going to help finance the therapy for more veterans and develop a real sample size to make long-term determinations about the feasibility of the program,” Farkas said.

The Community Foundation of NC East is raising private funds for the therapy, which is why the $100,000 was designated for the agency.

About $60,000 will go to fund an assistant district attorney position in Pitt County, increasing the number from 15 to 16.

The Southeastern Drainage Office is receiving $400,000 to assist with stream and river cleanup, maintenance, and drainage of waterways.

The drainage office provides assistance to drainage districts operating in Beaufort, Chowan Craven, Edgecombe, Gates, Greene, Jones, Lenoir, Martin, Perquimans and Pitt counties. The office provides funding for drainage projects that prepare the district areas for hurricane season but aren’t covered by the taxes the district collects.

Farkas said the 2022 Appropriations Act gives a 4.25 percent raise for current and retired teachers, beyond the 2.5 percent that was originally allocated in the 2021-2023 State Budget. State employees will receive a 3.5 percent raise instead of the raise that was allocated in 2021.

He said he believes the legislature needs to address the state’s health insurance coverage gap.

“We need to expand Medicaid to support our working North Carolinians and stabilize rural hospitals like ECU Health,” Farkas said. “I’ll continue this fight and hope leaders from both sides of the aisle will work in good faith with Gov. Cooper to make it happen. I know I’m willing to return to Raleigh for a special session if necessary to finally get this done.”