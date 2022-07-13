ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, NC

Crime Roundup: Man charged for hitting Greene County deputy with car

 4 days ago

A Greene County Sheriff’s Office deputy suffered minor injuries on Sunday after a man he was attempting to arrest hit him with a vehicle, the agency reported.

The incident began as officers were called to a report of an armed person causing a disturbance at Ramblewood Apartments about 3:45 p.m. The sheriff’s office released a statement saying that Sgt. Phillip Heck saw a person matching the suspect’s description enter an apartment.

Sgt. Heck followed the man as he attempted to flee the area on foot, the agency reported. Heck then saw the man, later identified as Siheem Weems, 26, of Snow Hill, enter a vehicle and tried to stop him.

“Sgt. Heck attempted to stop Weems, who then backed out of the apartment parking area and then struck Sgt. Heck with the front of the vehicle,” the statement said.

Snow Hill Police followed the car on a short chase that ended on Greenacres Road, the sheriff’s office reported. Deputy Bobby Radford and Snow Hill Police Chief Josh Smith apprehended Weems. Sgt. Heck received treatment for his injuries at the hospital.

Weems was arrested on an outstanding warrant for assault on a female and was additionally charged with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, and felony flee to elude arrest.

He was jailed at the Greene County Detention Center in lieu of a $225,000 secured bond.

Drug arrest

Greene deputies arrested a Goldsboro man on drug charges early on July 2 after stopping to help a stranded motorist on Mount Hermon Road, the agency reported.

Deputies Nick Brinson and Emma Miller stopped to assist Lacey Howard, 41, and learned that he had an outstanding order for arrest for disorderly conduct out of Wayne County. They searched the vehicle and located a handgun along with oxycodone medication and marijuana.

Howard, who is a convicted felon, was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, felony possession of schedule II and other misdemeanor charges. Howard received a $51,500 secured bond.

Donations stolen

Winterville police are looking for help in identifying a person they believe stole cash from a donation box twice last week at a Speedway store.

The thefts occurred about 7:25 a.m. on Thursday and 3:51 p.m. on Friday at the business at 4985 Old Tar Road, Winterville. The department said the suspect stole money from the Children’s Network donation box on both dates.

The department released a surveillance image. Anyone with information is asked to contact the officers at 756-1105 or the Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers at 758-7777. A reward is available for information leading to an arrest of the suspects.

Home invasion

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office investigation a reported home invasion in which $20,000 in cash was stolen from a residence located in the 4690 block of Sharp Point Road, Fountain.

An incident report said the money was reported stolen at 2:33 p.m. on July 7. A handgun was used during the incident, according to the report. The case is active.

The sheriff’s office in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:

  • 530 block East Hanrahan Road, Grifton, 3:31 a.m. July 9: man assaulted at residence by girlfriend; case active.
  • 730 block Pocosin Road, Winterville, 4:08 p.m. July 7: ring valued at $7,500 stolen from residence; case active.
  • 2800 block Hines Road, Winterville, 8:56 p.m. July 6: woman assaulted by boyfriend during burglary. Window sustained $50 in damage, air conditioning unit valued at $300 stolen; case active.
  • 3642 S. Lynch St., Fountain, 8:29 p.m. July 5: portable communication device valued at $800 stolen from Fountain Fire Department; case closed, leads exhausted.

