ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Bachelor alum Susie Evans "annoyed" by 'The Bachelorette' season 19 premiere

By George Costantino
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uMHCv_0ge6kpwJ00
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Just when Clayton Echard thought the fallout from his controversial Bachelor season 26 finale was over, Monday's The Bachelorette premiere thrust them back into the spotlight.

If you recall, Gabby Windey and Rachel Rechia were devastated when Clayton simultaneously broke up with both of them, following his admission that his heart belonged to Susie Evans.

A number of Rachel and Gabby's suitors brought up the ugly incident during their introductions on Monday, including one contestant who hired a choir to sing, "Clayton Sucks."

"I think people are coming to see what we're up to and it feels like now, even more than when the show first aired, I'm getting a lot of heat,"Susie told Kaitlyn Bristowe during the couple's appearance on Tuesday's episode of her Off the Vine podcast.

"My fear is, like, ‘Does this open the floodgates back up of all the hate and stuff?' So that's where I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh, really?'" she added.

Clayton, on the other hand, is confident "It will pass," but he also thinks the Bachelorette producers took the attacks a little too far.

"I do think it was cyberbullying or an attack or it's going to lead to cyberbullying," he said. "So for that, I'm not the biggest fan of how that was shown, but...it's just the nature of the beast. I'm not gonna lose sleep over this point anymore."

At the same time, Clayton and Susie were grateful that Gabby and Rachel weren't encouraging of the criticism.

"They said that on [Monday's] episode, 'We don't really want to be bringing his name up, this is about our journey.' So yeah, I get it. There's going to be some crossover, but it won't last."

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kaitlyn Bristowe
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abc Audio#The Bachelorette#Rachel And Gabby
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Celebrities
DoYouRemember?

Ryan Seacrest Fans Are Irritated At His Co-Host Kelly Ripa

Ryan Seacrest and Kelly Ripa have been hosting Live with Kelly and Ryan together since 2017. Previously, Kelly hosted the show with Regis Philbin and later Michael Strahan. Recently, fans of Ryan have been trashing Kelly saying that she interrupts him a lot and he could do better alone or with another co-host.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

The Bachelorette Alum Becca Kufrin Says Thomas Jacobs Is First Fiance She “Actually Wants To Spend Her Life With”

Following two previously broken engagements, Becca Kufrin is confident she’s found “The One” in Thomas Jacobs, who she met on Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise in 2021. “I keep learning stuff about him. Like any relationship, I would hope to learn something new about my partner and just keep falling more and more in love. Thomas always keeps me […] The post The Bachelorette Alum Becca Kufrin Says Thomas Jacobs Is First Fiance She “Actually Wants To Spend Her Life With” appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘American Idol’s Scotty McCreery Says It’s ‘Been a Heartwarming Week’ After Revealing Wife’s Pregnancy

Former American Idol champion Scotty McCreery and his wife have been soaking in all the happiness and warmth that comes with a baby announcement. McCreery and his wife, Gabi, announced 10 days ago that Baby Boy McCreery is on board, with an arrival date sometime around Thanksgiving. The former American Idol said the public response has been overwhelmingly positive as he and his wife await the birth of their first child.
CELEBRITIES
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
1K+
Followers
20K+
Post
277K+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy