In Brief: James Franco returns with 'Me You', and more

By George Costantino
 2 days ago
Entertainment WeeklyreportsStranger ThingsstarFinn Wolfhardwill write and co-direct the comedy horror filmHell of a Summer, alongsideWynonna EarpactorBilly Bryk. The two will also star alongsideThe White Lotus'Fred Hechinger. Plot details are being kept under wraps. The film will mark Wolfhard's directorial debut...

James Francowill make a return to acting in the post-WWII dramaMe You, according toVariety. The coming-of-age drama follows Marco, a 16-year-old on break from his Scottish boarding school when he befriends Nicola, a U.S. soldier turned fisherman, played by Franco. Marco ultimately meets Caia, a 20-year-old concentration camp survivor played byVanity Fair'sDaisy Jacob, and vows to take revenge. Soon, he plots to set fire to a villa occupied by a group of boorish German tourists in the hopes of winning Caia's affections.Tom Hollanderplays Marco's father, Edward...

Jane Lynchon Tuesday confirmed herOnly Murders in the Buildingcharacter Sazz Pataki, will return during the Hulu comedy's current second season, according toDeadline. "You might see Sazz this season — well, yes, you will," said Lynch. "She reunites withSteve Martin's character to help him with a relationship issue. He's so passive and he needs to me do something for him that he can't bear to do himself." Sazz is Martin's character Charles-Hayden Savage's body double in Savage's fictitious TV series, "Brazzos." New episodes ofOnly Murders in the Buildingare released on Tuesdays...

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

