Alabama State

Alabama Morning Drive: Potential next commitments for the Tide

By Stacey Blackwood
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Syndication: The News-Press

Good Wednesday morning, Tide fans! Welcome back to another edition of Alabama Morning Drive. I hope everyone is off to a good start this week as we have made it to hump day.

Like a lot of programs, Nick Saban and Alabama have seen a flurry of commitments over the past few weeks. So, who could be next to commit to the Crimson Tide?

Now, it is important to remember that these are high school kids and their status with a certain school could change in the blink of an eye. However, below is a list of players who could potentially pull the trigger next and become a member of Alabama’s 2023 recruiting class.

Sit back and enjoy!

Richard Young, Five-star RB

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24yf19_0ge6hoPR00
LehighÕs Richard Young runs for yardage in the first half against Palmetto Ridge at Lehigh on Friday, October, 22, 2021. Lehigh won.

Edric Hill, Four-star DL

Malik Bryant, Five-star LB

That is going to wrap up our Wednesday edition of Alabama Morning Drive. Make sure you stay tuned to Roll Tide Wire for all the latest on the Crimson Tide!

ClutchPoints

Crimson Tide: 2 reasons why Alabama's 2022 college football recruiting class is the best

If there’s any coach in the country that’s well versed in the art of building a number one recruiting class, it’s Nick Saban with the Alabama Crimson Tide. Time and time again he just pops up with another excellent class like the Empire from Star Wars showing up over Endor with another Death Star. Well, I hate to be the one to break it to you, but he just might have done it all over again.
FanSided

Texas football legend says Arch Manning will redshirt 2023 season

Texas football legend Vince Young believes Arch Manning will redshirt his freshman season. With Arch Manning slated to join the Texas football program in January, Longhorns legendary quarterback Vince Young expects for the five-star quarterback to redshirt his freshman season. Young appeared on ESPN’s First Take on Thursday morning to...
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin

It feels like Lane Kiffin has been around college football forever, but the Ole Miss Rebels head coach is still just 47 years old. The former USC and Tennessee - and Raiders - head coach is currently trying to build the Ole Miss football program into an SEC power. While...
The Spun

Former College Football DL Shot & Killed On July 4

A member of the Boise State Broncos family was tragically lost over the long holiday weekend. On Tuesday, Cowboys star pass rusher and Boise State alum DeMarcus Lawrence shared that former teammate Greg Grimes was shot and killed on July 4. He was 31. "We lost my brother Greg Grimes...
Nick Saban
ClutchPoints

Baker Mayfield's ex-coach sounds off on QB amid 'immature' narrative

On the heels of his recent trade to the Carolina Panthers, Baker Mayfield’s former coach speaks out on the quarterback. Freddie Kitchens, who was at one time Mayfield’s head coach during his time with the Cleveland Browns, recently spoke about the quarterback. During an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio, Kitchens spoke about Mayfield’s passion for the game of football. He said “I would say that [his passion is] an attribute that he has. It’s not necessarily a detriment.”
FanSided

SEC Football: Auburn might go winless in the SEC

Predictions of a horrible season for the Auburn Tigers abound, and not just from Alabama football fans. Even the Tigers’ fan site, Auburn Wire is predicting a six-win season. That six-win threshold is pretty consistent with national media including Athlon and College Football News. Six wins are not likely...
The Spun

4-Star Tight End, Son Of Former NFL Star Commits To Ohio State

Ohio State added to its elite 2023 recruiting class on Sunday, picking up a commitment from four-star tight end Jelani Thurman. Thurman, the No. 9 tight end and No. 135 overall recruit in the 2023 cycle, according to 247Sports' Composite Rankings, chose the Buckeyes over Alabama, Auburn, Jackson State and Michigan State.
On3.com

4-star TJ Power zeroed in on 5 schools before blue blood offers

TJ Power, a 6-foot-8 versatile forward out of Shrewsbury (Mass.) Worcester Academy has evolved from a high-major recruit, to an elite blue-blood prospect, in just a matter of a few days. After his jaw dropping performance last weekend in Kansas City for the EYBL live period, Power scored offers from...
247Sports

Conference realignment: Utah president says Pac-12 'holding together' but 'everything is on the table'

Conference realignment is in full swing once again, this time with the Pac-12's future in question after USC and UCLA defected to the Big Ten effective 2024. Amid that, Utah president Taylor Randall said the remaining 10 Pac-12 schools are "holding together" for the time being, but added that the Utes athletic department is keeping all of its options on the table with a priority of best positioning itself for the future.
AthlonSports.com

College Football's Biggest Trap Games for Playoff Contenders in 2022

Unexpected results, upsets and trap games are a staple of every college football season. No team's path to a playoff trip, conference title or bowl berth will go smooth or according to plan. Don't expect that to change in 2022 either, as all of the top contenders - Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia, Clemson, Texas A&M, Michigan, Notre Dame and Utah - each have tricky matchups to navigate on the road and in terms of timing. A "trap game" doesn't mean the favorite will lose that game, but by our definition, the timing or location makes these contests tougher than some may expect.
