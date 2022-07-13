Newsstand: Notre Dame hires head baseball coach, former pitcher finds new home

(Andy Mead/YCJ/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

On an otherwise quiet Tuesday in July, Notre Dame baseball news was aplenty. In the morning, Irish baseball announced VCU head coach Shawn Stiffler will take over the program following the departure Link Jarrett for Florida State.

“I first want to thank Father (John) Jenkins, Jack Swarbrick and Jody Sadler for the confidence to lead this outstanding program,” Stiffler said. “My family and I are extremely humbled and ready to get started.

“Notre Dame is the finest university in the country. It challenges everyone to become the best version of themselves and I cannot wait to continue recruiting, developing and working with student-athletes with that type of mindset.”

The 43-year-old Pennsylvania native had a 340-198 record with the Rams, and he took VCU to each of the last two NCAA Tournaments. They won 42 games in 2022, marking the highest win total the program has had since Stiffler’s first full season in 2013. Stiffler was the A-10 Coach of the Year in 2019 when the Rams went 39-19 and finished first in the A-10 with a 19-5 conference record.

Blue & Gold’s Ashton Pollard has more information on the hire here.

Tuesday evening brought additional news surrounding the Irish baseball program, as rising sophomore pitcher Roman Kimball announced he will be transferring to South Carolina. The New York native played his senior year of high school baseball at P27 Academy in Lexington, S.C., which is located just 15 miles from the Gamecocks campus.

In 17 appearances as a freshman at Notre Dame, Kimball went 4-0 with a 5.76 ERA. He had 32 strikeouts in 25.0 innings.

In addition to Kimball, there are four other Irish pitchers in the transfer portal: Jack Findlay, Austin Temple, Caden Aoki and Alex Rao. They have not made any decisions on new destinations — if there will be new destinations — at this time.

Blue & Gold’s Tyler Horka has more information on Kimball’s move here.

Tweets of the day

VCU athletic director Danny O’Brien had high praise for Stiffler.

Four-star 2023 cornerback commit Micah Bell will play in the Polynesian Bowl on January, 20, 2023 in Honolulu, Hawaii. Tight end Cooper Flanagan is the only other current Irish commit set to participate.

Quote of the day

“I wanted to close it down; that’s why I narrowed it down to Baylor, A&M and Ohio State. I think there’s still a chance that Notre Dame can squeeze in there. I think this next week or so of staying in contact with them and talking a lot with the coaches will determine how much of a shot they have. Learning more about the school and the offense will be important too.”

— 2023 four-star quarterback and Baylor commit Austin Novosad on his recent Notre Dame offer and recruitment

