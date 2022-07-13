Newsstand: University of Michigan to announce new President Wednesday

The University of Michigan will announce its 15th school President at a special board of regents Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET, and the pick is expected to be Santa J. Ono, former University of Cincinnati and current University of British Columbia president and vice chancellor. He will take over for interim President Mary Sue Coleman, who replaced Mark Schlissel. The latter was let earlier this year.

TheWolverine.com’s Chris Balas broke the news Tuesday, after reporting Sunday that Ono was the clear frontrunner. Balas described Ono as “pro-athletics,” and his background has created excitement within the Michigan sports community.

“Cincinnati athletic director Mike Bohn told the Cincinnati Enquirer he was a ‘game-changer for us in athletics’ upon Ono’s departure for British Columbia in 2016,” Balas wrote.

“‘Dr. Ono has left an indelible imprint on the intensity and interest in being a Bearcat,’ he said.

“Added then-basketball coach Mick Cronin, now at UCLA:

“‘Professionally, Dr. Ono was a major supporter of athletics. He valued athletics’ contribution to the university, and his passion for UC was a great asset for all of us.'”

Michigan sophomore guard Kobe Bufkin stuck around this spring to work with strength and conditioning coach Jon Sanderson, and the early returns are extremely positive. Listed at 175 pounds last season, Bufkin told Brian Boesch on Defend The Block he’s gained 20 or 25 pounds since arriving on campus last summer.

“The game was a bit different, but it’s definitely starting to slow down for me this year. I notice it every time I play basketball now,” he said. ”I put on nearly 20, 25 pounds since I’ve been here, at the beginning of my freshman year, a lot of that being from this spring. And I notice the difference every time I step on the court.”

Former Michigan guard Chaundee Brown made an electric steal and finish at the rim in the NBA Summer League Tuesday night. It happened so fast, too, that it surprised the floor sweeper.

Quote Of The Day

“I’ve matured a lot [too]. I feel like I’ve found my way to navigate throughout campus. What I had to do was [find] the fat I could cut out my life to make it simpler, because obviously living this life can be pretty hectic.”

Kobe Bufkin

Headlines Of The Day

• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Blue Chips: Thoughts, notes on Michigan DL commit Brooks Bahr

• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan basketball: Bigger Kobe Bufkin knows his emergence is key

• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: ITB Extra: Latest intel on On300 Michigan DB target Jyaire Hill

• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh lands on 2022 Dodd Trophy preseason watch list