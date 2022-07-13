ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellenwood, GA

Georgia Bulldogs Countdown to Kickoff: Day 52

By Jake Reuse about 8 hours
September 19, 2015: Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Greyson Lambert (11) celebrates a touchdown with offensive tackle John Theus (71) in the Georgia Bulldogs 52-20 victory over the South Carolina Gamecocks at Sanford Stadium in Athens, GA. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Icon Sportswire/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Georgia Bulldogs are set for kickoff against the Oregon Ducks in just 52 days, and we’re looking back on impactful moments each day to tie into the day leading up.

There is a 52 on the Georgia roster this season, with touted freshman and ace recruiter Christen Miller set to don the number.

A young, big man from Ellenwood, Georgia’s Cedar Grove High, he was one of Georgia’s fiercest battles in the Class of 2022, with the Dawgs going toe-to-toe with Ohio State right up until the end.

Tyler Clark is a name from recent memory that also donned the jersey and had a solid career in Athens.

We’re going back to a historical game for 52, however, and one Dawg fans may remember well for a couple of reasons.

The setting was Sanford Stadium, and Mark Richt was in his final season with the program.

Longtime Georgia agitator and beloved college villain Steve Spurrier came to town leading the Gamecocks of South Carolina, in what was to be his final season in the college game, as well.

What transpired between the two was a matchup where the Bulldogs throttled the Gamecocks with a 52-20 victory between the hedges and a game that left many wondering if the Old Ball Coach had been passed by.

Most notable aside from the score, however, was a record-setting performance by transfer quarterback Greyson Lambert.

Having arrived to Georgia by way of Virginia, the Jesup native put together a stellar passing game and made some history along the way.

In the contest, Lambert would be deadly accurate, setting the NCAA record for completion percentage.

He would go 24-of-25, good for 96 percent, and setting a mark that may prove tough to beat for anyone moving forward.

His 20 straight completions at one point would also be a Georgia record.

Lambert would post 330 yards passing, along with 3 touchdowns, including two to Sony Michel.

By the next season, freshman sensation Jacob Eason would firmly seize the reins, before running into injury in his sophomore year and….well, the rest you might know.

For one night, however, Lambert was the king of college football, and he helped the Dawgs post a dominant victory, 52-20 over the Gamecocks, in the process.

Does your blood run Red and Black?

