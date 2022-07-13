Closed, DL1961, Edwin and More to Exhibit at Project New York

Closed Courtesy

Project New York will kick off July 18-19, offering verified retailers and buyers the opportunity to shop the floor alongside Bergdorf Goodman, Bloomingdale’s, Kith, Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Avenue, Shopbop, and Urban Outfitters, among the many other big-name outlets already registered for the event.

The show will take place at Iron 23 near the Flatiron and Chelsea neighborhoods. The venue provides a modernized nod to Project New York’s downtown roots in a new and intimate environment featuring 70 curated domestic and international advanced contemporary men’s and gender-fluid brands.

Exhibitors span IRO Paris, American Trench, Chelsea Gray, One DNA, Paraboot France, Sonyeo[n], Laropa, Le Bonnet, Ron Dorff, and Closed. In addition to wholesale, immediates will be available from DL1961, Kuwalla, Satorisan, and Wax London.

Other denim exhibitors include 7 For All Mankind, Dead Than Cool, Edwin USA, Jack & Jones, Monfrere and PRPS.

“Project New York reflects how fashion is a conduit to community and expression within the men’s and gender-fluid categories,” said Edwina Kulego, VP of international and business development at Informa Markets Fashion. “Every designer selected to showcase their collections at our upcoming July event either has played a significant role in shaping the industry as it exists today or is introducing new approaches to weaving community, culture, and fashion.”

The show is also an opportunity to highlight some of Project’s recent initiatives.

This season, Project New York will welcome Todd Patrick as its first-ever lnforma Markets Fashion for Change (IMFC) Incubator Program participant on the East Coast. The incubator was created to elevate and support new design talent for minority- owned brands. Attendees will also have an opportunity to meet the next class of S/S 2023 New York Men’s Day (NYMD) designers during an exclusive live-model presentation.

“What makes Project New York stand out, and what we’re immensely proud of, is our event not only facilitates new designer and trend discovery that is foundational for retailers and buyers as they navigate changing consumer needs, but encourages real and much-needed candid conversation on important, sometimes sensitive, topics that are shaping the future of fashion,” Kulego said.

Daily happenings will enhance the show experience. Sundry will host a happy hour on the first day of the show. Project will keep the party going at Eataly’s Serra by Birreria rooftop bar. Other perks at the show include trims and clean-ups by The Blind Barber, self-care products from Golden Meteors available for purchase and a coffee bar to keep show-goers energized.

Debuting for the first time this season, Project New York will showcase Art, Artists, and Artisans, a concept shop that will be open to the public adjacent to the trade show. The store is curated by Maurizio Donadi and will feature Transnomadica, Jeff Hamilton, Homegrown, Vintage Heavy, Mitchell & Ness, and other top designers who will be dropping exclusive merchandise only available for purchase on-site.