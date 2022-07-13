ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Closed, DL1961, Edwin and More to Exhibit at Project New York

By Angela Velasquez
Sourcing Journal
 4 days ago
Closed Courtesy

Project New York will kick off July 18-19, offering verified retailers and buyers the opportunity to shop the floor alongside Bergdorf Goodman, Bloomingdale’s, Kith, Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Avenue, Shopbop, and Urban Outfitters, among the many other big-name outlets already registered for the event.

The show will take place at Iron 23 near the Flatiron and Chelsea neighborhoods. The venue provides a modernized nod to Project New York’s downtown roots in a new and intimate environment featuring 70 curated domestic and international advanced contemporary men’s and gender-fluid brands.

Exhibitors span IRO Paris, American Trench, Chelsea Gray, One DNA, Paraboot France, Sonyeo[n], Laropa, Le Bonnet, Ron Dorff, and Closed. In addition to wholesale, immediates will be available from DL1961, Kuwalla, Satorisan, and Wax London.

Other denim exhibitors include 7 For All Mankind, Dead Than Cool, Edwin USA, Jack & Jones, Monfrere and PRPS.

“Project New York reflects how fashion is a conduit to community and expression within the men’s and gender-fluid categories,” said Edwina Kulego, VP of international and business development at Informa Markets Fashion. “Every designer selected to showcase their collections at our upcoming July event either has played a significant role in shaping the industry as it exists today or is introducing new approaches to weaving community, culture, and fashion.”

The show is also an opportunity to highlight some of Project’s recent initiatives.

This season, Project New York will welcome Todd Patrick as its first-ever lnforma Markets Fashion for Change (IMFC) Incubator Program participant on the East Coast. The incubator was created to elevate and support new design talent for minority- owned brands. Attendees will also have an opportunity to meet the next class of S/S 2023 New York Men’s Day (NYMD) designers during an exclusive live-model presentation.

“What makes Project New York stand out, and what we’re immensely proud of, is our event not only facilitates new designer and trend discovery that is foundational for retailers and buyers as they navigate changing consumer needs, but encourages real and much-needed candid conversation on important, sometimes sensitive, topics that are shaping the future of fashion,” Kulego said.

Daily happenings will enhance the show experience. Sundry will host a happy hour on the first day of the show. Project will keep the party going at Eataly’s Serra by Birreria rooftop bar. Other perks at the show include trims and clean-ups by The Blind Barber, self-care products from Golden Meteors available for purchase and a coffee bar to keep show-goers energized.

Debuting for the first time this season, Project New York will showcase Art, Artists, and Artisans, a concept shop that will be open to the public adjacent to the trade show. The store is curated by Maurizio Donadi and will feature Transnomadica, Jeff Hamilton, Homegrown, Vintage Heavy, Mitchell & Ness, and other top designers who will be dropping exclusive merchandise only available for purchase on-site.

Related
Tommy Hilfiger Brings ‘See Now, Buy Now’ Show to the Metaverse

Click here to read the full article. After a three-year hiatus, Tommy Hilfiger will return to New York Fashion Week this fall with an experiential runway event that connects the real-life catwalk with the metaverse. Scheduled to take place on Sept. 11 at the Skyline Drive-In in Brooklyn, the show will unveil the brand’s latest “See Now, Buy Now” collection. It will also be live streamed into the global Roblox community of over 50 million daily users, accompanied by avatars dressed in Fall 2022 Tommy Hilfiger styles who will take over a “remixed virtual city of New York.” Every style hitting the...
BROOKLYN, NY
Port Newark Grows Capacity With New Container Freight Transfer Facility

Click here to read the full article. IMC Companies and H&M Intermodal Services have jointly opened a new truck and depot terminal in Newark, N.J., adding needed capacity to the busy Port Newark container freight market. Located at 915 Delancy Street, the new 10-acre location features a paved, lit, fenced yard with 24-hour security-controlled access and storage for 1,200 containers. Just over three miles from Port Newark, the new location is equipped with lifts to ground containers, as well as a warehouse and freight transfer facility. “This location brings much needed velocity in the New York-New Jersey market for those who ship...
NEWARK, NJ
AGI Denim Supports Artists with NYC Gallery Exhibition

Click here to read the full article. Art is the focal point of AGI Denim’s first major public event, and indigo is its chosen medium. The vertical denim manufacturer and Pakistan’s first B Corp-certified company will open “Exquisite Blue Towers, an exhibition of collaborative and individual artwork that celebrates indigo as a color by artists Holly E. Brown, Juan Manuel Gomez and Mauricio Arroyave. The show will run from July 22-Aug. 6 in New York City at gallery@ in Chelsea. An opening reception will take place on July 21. Under the theme “Exquisite Blue Towers,” the artwork will depict towers in cities significant...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Turkish Exhibition ‘i of the World’ Headed to NYC

Click here to read the full article. The Turkish textile industry wants to attract the “eyes” of the world. Istanbul Textile and Raw Materials Exporters Association (İTHİB), the flagship institution of the Turkish textiles industry, has organized the “i of the World” exhibition, taking place at the InterContinental New York Barclay Hotel July 20-21. At this event, 33 prominent Turkish companies under its umbrella will showcase their unique collections to the entire fashion industry. Need for i of the world Exporters’ Associations have served in the various sectors and provinces of Turkiye since 1937 and contribute to economic development by increasing, supporting and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Texworld New York City and Apparel Sourcing Return for Summer 2022

Click here to read the full article. With trade events coming back in full swing, Texworld New York City and Apparel Sourcing are teaming up once again for their Summer 2022 edition of the combined event. The face-to-face meet-ups are meant to connect global manufacturers and suppliers to the U.S. market, ultimately creating more opportunities to support the textile community. Additionally, the event provides resources and a place for inspiration. Back in-person for the first time since July 2019, the event will be held July 19-21 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York. At the event, more than 20...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
