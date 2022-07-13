ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
We’ve got cows! Video shows escaped cows running on Route 111 in Shelton

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

Some drivers in Shelton and Monroe had to move over Tuesday when a few calves escaped from a nearby farm and made their way down Route 111.

About four or five cows made their way up Route 111 around 8 p.m. Shelton police say the cows escaped from Stone Gardens Farm on Saw Mill City Road.

"Patrol officers responded. They made sure the cows didn't get hit, got them up to the shoulder, and stayed with them until they went back in the woods,” said Detective Richard Bango, with Shelton police.

Owners at Stone Garden Farm were still gathering the last of those cows Wednesday. Police say the priority was on keeping the cows and motorists safe.

"This morning we got another call from Monroe that they're still out, so apparently they didn't corral them last night,” said Bango.

Police say patrol cars stayed in the area, and every time the cows made it back to the road, they got another call to come and guide them back.

Farmers at Stone Gardens Farm say they spent all day Wednesday corralling most of those cows and getting them back home safely.

